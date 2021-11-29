Jennifer Lopez and her camel coat that does not go out of style

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to show that their relationship It is the priority for both, and no matter what professional commitments they have, they always find a way to see each other and unleash their love. The actress flew from Vancouver to Los Angeles to meet him and she did it betting on a look timeless that can not be missing in the wardrobe wintry: the camel coat.

The singer and actress chose a classic design and long midi from the firm Max Mara. It is about the Manuela model, a coat gown type with belt, made of camel hair felt, with an enveloping silhouette and slightly oversize that is a perfect basic and that never goes out of style.

Jennifer paired the coat with a leather bag Bvlgari and eye-catching PVC sandals with signature red accents Femme LA. With golden hoop-shaped earrings and her hair in a ponytail, the singer opted for a style sophisticated Thanks to the choice of accessories and Max Mara’s camel coat, a key piece to match all winter looks.

The versatility of this garment is beyond doubt: it is a suitable option to complement the most elegant outfits, be it a dress lurex or sequins for the upcoming festive dates, a pleated skirt with a jumper cozy or even a knitted set, another of the staples of this winter season.

But it’s also perfect for adding a classic touch to a jeans and boots look. cowboy or even a styling comfy with knitted pants and sneakers. The design of Max mara that Jennifer Lopez has worn is available at Matches Fashion for 1,579 euros and is a perfect investment for those who love timeless and durable outerwear.

DR Camel coat with belt Max mara

Matches Fashion € 1,579.00

