Jennifer Lawrence signs for Fantastic Four movie

Actress Jennifer Lawrence will join the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in the film that will reboot The Fantastic Four

Upgrade: Kyle Buchanan, a projectionist for the New York Times, denied rumors linking actress Jennifer Lawrence to the new film by Fantastic 4 from Marvel Studios. It seems that production is still late to start as there is still no finished script.

1) Production on Fantastic 4 is * not * beginning soon 2) Marvel hasn’t even dated the movie yet 3) The director is still busy shooting Spider-Man 3 https://t.co/3oaOtCiD1V February 21, 2021

The Oscar-winning actress, Jennifer Lawrence, has been chosen to play Sue Strom / the Invisible Woman at the restart of The Fantastic Four from Marvel Studios. Also according to The Daily Mail, will join the cast of the film in Australia next month.

Director Jon watts which is currently shooting Spider-man 3, will be in charge of directing the film of The Fantastic Four and it seems that he is the one who has pressed the most to sign Jennifer Lawrence. Unlike Marvel Studios that their bet was always Emily blunt, but it seems that the actress was not interested in long contracts, that made her signing impossible.

They have also confirmed that Jennifer Lawrence will shoot a post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder that involves The Fantastic Four. Therefore, they will be introduced in that movie and not in Ant-Man 3 as had been speculated. If they start filming so early it may mean that their release date will be the year 2022.

It will be his second Marvel character.

You have to remember that when Jennifer Lawrence interpret the Invisible Woman, it will be the second time that I live a Marvel character, since she was in four movies of the X Men What Mysticism.

For now, the rest of the actors who will make up the Fantastic Four are unknown, but it seems that John krasinski still the favorite like Reed richards. Which means he’s more willing to have a long-running Marvel Studios character than his wife Emily blunt. Hopefully they will confirm the rest of the team soon, as they must sign an actor to The thing and another for The Human Torch. It is also rumored that we will see Reed and Sue’s son named Franklin Richards, who is one of the most powerful characters in Marvel comics.

What do you think about Jennifer Lawrence playing the Invisible Woman from Marvel Studios? Leave us your comments below.