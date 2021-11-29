Jennifer Lawrence could return to the Hunger Games

Actress Jennifer Lawrence made four Hunger Games movies and now she could return to this movie series.

It should be remembered that four of the five highest grossing films in Lionsgate come from the franchise The Hunger GamesThat is why it is normal for the film studio to want to continue exploiting the franchise. Since in addition to the 3,000 million they got, this saga served to convert Jennifer Lawrence in a megastar Worldwide.

The prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes It has been in development for the past few years. Now it seems that they have activated this option and the manager will be Francis Lawrence who directed the second, third and fourth installments. While the script will be for Michael Arndt, famous for making the story of toy Story 3 (2010), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and Reverse (2015).

What is this story about?

This prequel only has one familiar character confirmed so far as a young version of Coriolanus Snow, who in the previous four films was played by Donald sutherland. But now they wait for Jennifer Lawrence come back as Katniss Everdeen in the main timeline, so it would be a prequel / sequel that would show the world of Panem at different times.

It will be interesting to see if Jennifer Lawrence will return as Katniss Everdeen, since for now he has quite interesting projects such as Don’t look up from Netflix, which is about two astronomers who want to warn the world that a large meteorite is approaching Earth. Will also do Mob Girl where a woman living on the Lower East Side of New York becomes an informant for the FBI mob. But we can also see it in Bad blood where a businesswoman creates a biotech company that elevates her to fame with an estimated value of billions. When federal agencies begin investigating the company, its integrity is called into question.

Although the actress Jennifer Lawrence It has also been related to Marvel studios, since we could see her again as Mysticism of the X Men in some movie or series of Disney + or as Sue storm from The Fantastic Four.