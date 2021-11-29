Jared Leto, Paolo in ‘La casa Gucci’: “The style for me is to feel great with what you wear and use it as an expression of who you are”

Jared Leto (Louisiana, United States, 1971) has given a new meaning to the word ‘unclassifiable’. With a free spirit and an all-encompassing talent, it represents like no one else the liquid nature of our time. His presence in a movie is synonymous with success, and his appearance on any red carpet inevitably captures all the flashes.

In these struggles he has been accompanied for a few years by his friend Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director. And Gucci is precisely his latest film project, The Gucci house, in which he plays Paolo Gucci. It is not the only film that he has made lately related to the Italian firm. He has also starred in ForeverGuilty, the film in which he stars, alongside Lana del Rey, for the Gucci Guilty fragrance.

We talked with him about art, cinema, music, his friendship with Alessandro Michele and, of course, about a career whose peak never seems to come.

GQ: You are a multifaceted artist who has done practically everything in life. But what discipline do you identify with the most?

Jared Leto: The artist tag works because it covers a lot of different things. I played instruments and sang from a young age, I studied painting at university, I trained as a director, and then I became an actor, because I thought it would help me get a job directing. I do not identify with one more than with others, but Music is probably the most personal for me, because I can work with my brother.

Jared Leto is one of the protagonists of The Gucci house. Courtesy of Gucci

Have you explored new artistic disciplines during lockdown and pandemic? Perhaps the painting, for which you were trained …?

I have enjoyed exploring new ways of composing music and have also taken the opportunity to take time to reflect. I learned to meditate just before the pandemic And it has been a very useful skill for the last year and a half.

In your career, there have been periods in which you have focused more on music and others in which you have focused on the cinema. How do you organize those creative periods? Where does the need to do one thing or another come from?

It is quite organic. There are stages where it makes sense for me to focus on film and others where it makes sense to focus on music. Cinema needs the help of many other people and I am often subject to their schedules and agendas, while music is as simple as picking up my guitar and playing.

What ingredients must a project have to attract you and want to do it?

A great script. As the incredible Denzel Washington once said, “If it’s not on the page, it’s not on the screen.” A great director is also essential. I am grateful to have worked with so many of them, Darren Aronofksy, David Fincher, Terence Malick, Denis Villeneuve, Jean Marc Vallee, and more recently one of the best in history, Ridley Scott [en La casa Gucci]. And the last essential piece for me is the character. I have to be able to find something in him that I can see clearly.

As an actor, you have won almost every award. How important is validation or recognition from your colleagues to you?

You cannot work as an actor in this industry with the sole goal of winning awards. The goal has to be the work and the process behind it. Of course, it is always nice to be recognized and I am very grateful for everything, but the most important thing is work and putting everything you have into it.

One of your most celebrated characters by fans is the Joker, who also appears by surprise in The Justice League. Will we see you again as Joker on the big screen, as everything seems to indicate?

You just saw me in The Justice League! In the next few months I have the house Gucci, with an absolutely incredible cast, Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston and Ridley Scott at the helm. I have Morbius, which is a fun, dark and edgy character who is part of the Spiderman universe for Marvel / Sony. I have Wecrashed, which is the story of Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the founders of WeWork. I’m going to work alongside one of the best actresses of our time, Anne Hathaway… And then I have a few more cards up my sleeve. You will have to wait to see it.