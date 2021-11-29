Jared Leto and his most iconic films: from Fight Club to House of Gucci

Jared Leto is one of those actors who are willing to give everything for their characters, to transform their bodies and mental states, to stay in character even when they scream cut and go to extremes in order to give us more realism and credibility, and that has led to to star in big movies throughout his career.

His first acting job was on the series Camp Wilder 1992, but shortly after came My So-Called Life, which made him a teenage icon (thanks to his role as the rebellious and sensitive Jordan Catalano) and led him to land roles in Urban Legend, Fight Club and eventually to become the lead in one of the most disturbing movies of all time: Requiem for a Dream.

From the beginning, it was clear that Jared Leto he was going to go a long way (and not just because of his incredible hair, but because of his talent), and that was confirmed when great directors like David Fincher, Terrence Malick, Darren Aronofsky and James Mangold They decided to call him to be part of their biggest projects.

Now we could see it become Paolo Gucci at House of Gucci, where he again underwent an extraordinary transformation that left him almost unrecognizable, in addition to already preparing for the premiere of Morbius, the film about the life of the creator of WeWork, Tron 3 and a supposed project of Joker he is developing, and it is a good time to remember those great films that marked his career.

Jared Leto in his best movies:

Requiem For a Dream

This is and forever will be Leto’s best and most iconic movie. Directed by Darren aronofsky (and with that you can already get an idea), this movie focuses on several characters who are going through an addiction. Leto is Harry Goldfarb, who is willing to steal and degrade himself in order to get more money to cover his addiction. Aronofsky says that it is not a movie about drugs, rather it shows the events that can push a person to the limit and the consequences of each of their actions, and the result is difficult to watch and digest, but it is one of those films that they do not lose their power over the years.

Dallas Buyers Club

Leto took an award Oscar thanks to this movie inspired by real events. Here he gives life to Rayon, a transgender woman who has HIV (which led him to lose a lot of weight and wax his entire body, and to give a very sensitive interpretation), together with Matthew McConaughey, who plays a man from the 1980s who finds a way to “cheat” the system to help HIV patients get the drugs they need to survive. Both actors gave some of the best performances of their careers in this film.

Panic room

The actor is a great villain and he had already shown it in this movie of David Fincher with Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart. Leto plays one of three thieves (his is the most maniac and desperate) who tries to break into a house, not knowing that a mother and daughter have just moved in, which causes them more problems than they expected and takes them to disaster. Foster and Stewart do a great job on the film, but Leto’s character is also memorable, especially seeing him trying to regain the control he never had in the situation.

American psycho

This is one of the most iconic movies of the early 2000s and it is Christian bale who makes her special, but Leto is a good companion and stars in one of the most memorable deaths, while the song plays Hip to Be Square. Here, the actor showed a lot of charisma and personality, which are elements that have marked his career, and if everything had happened a few years later, perhaps he could have been a good protagonist.

Fight club

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton They are the soul and heart of the film and it is thanks to them that it became so iconic, but Leto (as Angel Face) is the surprise factor, who becomes the object of Norton’s fury and ends up covered in blows and wounds. His character is also carried away by all the madness that is happening and knows exactly what strings to pull to provoke even more violence and tension, in addition to leading the Narrator to discover the true root of his insecurities and all the violence of which he is capable. .

Chapter 27

This independent film shows Leto undergoing one of the most extreme transformations of his career. Here, the actor becomes Mark David Chapman, the killer of John Lennon, and lets us see more about the murderer’s mental state with an unforgettable performance. The physical aspect was certainly well recognized, but it is what is behind it that really makes it shine as part of this story.

Lord of war

Leto stars in this movie as the younger brother of Nicolas Cage, who is an arms dealer who decides to involve his brother in the business. The brother in question (Leto) has drug problems and had to spend time in rehab, but he ends up becoming the moral compass of the story and that leads him to pay a very high price.

House of gucci

Paolo gucci is without a doubt one of the great characters of Leto. Paolo is charismatic, artistic, creative, extravagant and required a shocking physical transformation, in addition to being a key character who helps to understand the environment that existed inside the Gucci house at the time that Murizio and Patrizia got married and Eventually, she ended up organizing his murder. Leto is a funny element in this story and again shows that there is no challenge that is impossible for him.

The Little Things

This is definitely not the best movie, but Leto’s character, Albert Sparma, is terrifying, haunting, and very compelling. Next to Rami Malek and Denzel WashingtonLeto plays a man who is suspected of having committed multiple murders and steals the movie with an interpretation that plays with your mind and leaves you wondering what to expect from scene to scene. This is another proof of the power of transformation that the actor has, and that he can really do anything.

Blade Runner 2049

This is one of those movies that doesn’t get as much credit as they should. The sequel to Blade runner It is epic and has a lot of visual impact, and Leto is the perfect villain for this new chapter in the story, conveying cruelty and coldness that contrast with his incredible “office”. It may not be his best movie, but it is certainly one worth watching.