Italian authorities are looking for the man who spanked a reporter after Empoli vs Fiorentina

The Empoli Police Station opened an investigation to find the man who last Saturday harassed the Italian reporter, Greta beccaglia, in full direct, at the end of the Tuscan derby between the Empoli and Fiorentina.

The City police station tuscany is studying the television images Tuscany TV and from the cameras located in the stadium Castellani to locate the man who, when exiting a curve in the facility, pestered and touched the reporter on the buttocks.

In the images transmitted live by the television station, it is seen how the man touches the journalist’s butt with his hand, while other fans directed sexist comments to him, laughing.

The pictures and the fact that the tickets to the match Empoli-Fiorentina require the owner’s name and surname facilitate investigations of the Police station and the accusation to the person in charge is harassment, the Italian media report.

After being bothered, the journalist told the subject “you can’t do this, I’m sorry,” while the program’s host, Giorgio Micheletti, from the set, encouraged him not to get angry and considered that “you also grow with these experiences.”

Micheletti, who has been widely criticized for these comments, then tried to mask his statements and said that “some behaviors deserve a healthy smack, which if it had been given as a child would have allowed them to grow”.

All this also happened on a weekend in which the Serie A League supported the fight against gender violence and sent the players to dispute their respective commitments with a red mark on their faces to show symbolically your opposition.

