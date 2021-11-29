It is the UAT headquarters of the Cumex National Chair of Medicine

To promote the work of collaboration networks in the training of human resources in the health area, the Autonomous University of Tlaxcala (UAT) is the headquarters of the XIII National Chair of Medicine “Dr. Ignacio Chávez ”, under the theme: National meeting of medical research in times of the Covid-19 pandemic, organized by the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Consortium of Mexican Universities (Cumex).

Elvia Ortiz Ortiz, coordinator of the Division of Biological Sciences, representing Luis González Placencia, rector of the UAT, pointed out that the work carried out last year in organizing the chair gave excellent results, since the effort made by This university did it to carry it out, in the midst of the contexts of the pandemic that hit us hard, so no other institution of higher education dared to carry out this space of analysis and, today, this alma mater is once again the headquarters.

He stressed that this forum will address, in two days of work, the emerging scenarios that are experienced by the spread of Covid-19, a fact that will help teachers and students update their knowledge, since in an act of responsibility and commitment to their discipline, they have not left their academic and hospital training for a single moment, placing themselves at the forefront of this situation and supporting the treatment of patients with this disease.

– Ad –

In turn, Dante Arturo Salgado González, president of Cumex and rector of the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS), emphasized that this activity is a way to strengthen ties to support scientific research and teaching in all its horizons, in addition that it was born in a panorama in which Mexican public universities promote quality as a mechanism to respond to society in the face of the expectation of a comprehensive education for all young people.

Later on, he congratulated the Autonomous of Tlaxcala because this Chair of Medicine is framed in a context that has forced us to rethink and reassess the exercise of this discipline, so that from Cumex the support is ratified so that these forums continue to be a link with society and continue working as the country demands.

Meanwhile, Senobia Rosalía Cruz Lumbreras, director of the Faculty of Health Sciences, pointed out that this activity aims to contribute to the faithful objective of the academic chairs promoted by Cumex, which seek to influence the preparation of students and teachers so that they continue inserted in the scientific world that is currently required.

He recognized the work that the Autonomous Government of Tlaxcala has done to belong to Cumex, which is why it is located as an active institution within this Consortium, which encourages the development of joint research projects that have a broad impact on society.

– Ad –