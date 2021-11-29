If Kate jumps, does DiCaprio jump too? Do not be that sheep that follows everyone to the ravine of COVID parties – El Financiero

“If you jump, I jump”. Who does not remember those words that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) told Rose (Kate Winslet) when feeling pressured by a monotonous life that was not comfortable for her, she thinks of jumping off the stern of the Titanic, in the famous movie of the same name.

However, to year and a half of the pandemic the most deadly of our lives, we would have to reflect on the fact of following the other person as support, or, in order not to feel excluded “from the group” putting your life at risk.

Besides of COVID-19, there are great problems with difficult solutions in today’s world that overshadow the future of humanity, and that they could put aside the word of scientists at a daunting juncture: the political landscape is overly polarized around the world, record temperatures, climate change, rising sea levels, melting of the largest glaciers and the loss of habitat.

But, there is always a possibility to improve and change things, and to discard the pessimism and collective irresponsibility.

In this sense: Will we continue to ignore science? Something is happening in the world that we have not been able to resolve, a situation that is already leading us to a third wave of the pandemic, which has claimed more than 4 million 60 thousand lives.

And even with all the consequences that we have seen since the beginning of 2020: people begin to relax, stop wearing mask and keep a healthy distance and ignore the recommendations of the health authorities. The disinterest in seeking information and canceling ‘fake news’ contributes to the denial of science around the world.

“We have to die of something”, says one of the attendees at one of the ‘chelerías’ in Tepito, where more than 50 people gather to drink alcohol without the necessary sanitary measures, given the evident increase in positive cases in Mexico City that reaches the winter level.

But not only in that area, there have also been relaxations and crowds in Roma and Polanco.

The variants, the problem

The data on the characteristics of the COVID-19 variants it is emerging rapidly. Scientists are working to learn more about how easily they are modified and spread, whether they could cause more serious disease, and whether and at what level currently licensed vaccines will protect people against them.

Everybody viruses change over time, and so does the SARS-CoV-2. Most of the changes have little or no effect on the properties of the virus. However, some mutations can influence some of them, such as their ease of spread, the severity of the associated disease or the effectiveness of vaccines, drugs for treatment, diagnostic tools or other public health measures and Social.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries that have community transmission, that is, when residents infect each other, to implement the Social isolation to prevent the number of cases from skyrocketing. If the coronavirus spreads too fast, healthcare systems may collapse again or again due to infrastructure limitations.

The strategies and actions currently recommended by WHO continue to work against virus variants detected since the beginning of the pandemic. It has been shown in many countries with wide transmission of worrisome variants that social and public health measures, such as infection prevention and control, effectively reduce the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Ignore scientific realities

Crowds are nothing more than a ‘flock of sheep’ without organization or knowledge.

How is it that the low level of scientific knowledge causes otherwise rational and competent people to misunderstand the COVID-19 threat and allow them to feel more comfortable with false data than with scientifically sound information?

Beliefs based on false informationLike those based on truth, they have neural origins and reflect connections in dedicated brain circuits. Individuals are organized to have beliefs and evaluate their merits based on facts and experiences, according to a WHO statement.

In the digital age the calls infodemics they spread like wildfire. They create a breeding ground for uncertainty. Uncertainty, in turn, fuels skepticism and mistrust, which is the perfect environment for fear, anxiety, finger pointing, stigma, violent aggression, and rejection of proven public health measures, which can lead to loss of life.

To take care

COVID-19 continues to spread around the world and the variants keep popping up. Let’s continue taking the necessary steps to protect ourselves from the virus.

-Get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as it is available to you.

-Continue to wear face masks or masks to help protect yourself and others.

-Keep maintaining a healthy distance.

-Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

-Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap or water isn’t available.

The current variants seem to spread easier, which can lead to an accelerating rate of COVID-19 infections. An increase in the number of cases will put greater pressure on healthcare resources, lead to more hospitalizations and potentially more deaths. So far, studies suggest that current licensed vaccines work on circulating variants.