Hugh Jackman triumphs with his message after receiving the vaccine against COVID-19

Slowly, celebrities from show business go through the box office in which to vaccination against COVID-19 refers. His example, beyond assuming an act of promotion in itself, is a gesture that helps the millions of undecided who still distrust the benefits of the different remedies to end the pandemic.

If a few dates ago Ryan Reynolds (44) conquered the respectable with the last of his hilarious posts, an ironic message for deniers and conspirators, one of his colleagues and friends, Hugh jackman (52), who has starred in the occasional scuffle in a comical tone with the Canadian actor, has been one of the last to share his experience.

“Wolverine’s ability to heal cannot save me from COVID-19, but the vaccine can. Get vaccinated! “, has been the acclaimed message that the Australian has shared on his social profiles. A gesture, as we indicated, that can stir millions of consciences if we take into account that Jackman has almost 30 million followers on Instagram and more than 14 on Twitter.

USA ‘flies’ with vaccination

In the United States, vaccination is going apace and right now an average of 3 million people are being vaccinated per day, to the point that some 170 million Americans, a third of the nation’s population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

In fact, the White House announced last Tuesday that all U.S. adults They will have the possibility to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated from April 19, almost two weeks before the date of May 1 indicated last month.

In this sense, Hugh Jackman, who spends a few days of vacation in his property in the Hamptons, near Long Island in the state of New York, has taken advantage of the situation to receive his dose and thus join efforts to make the population aware of the need to be vaccinated.