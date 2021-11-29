Hugh Jackman, surprised how old his 15-year-old daughter is

This week Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee, made the covers after celebrating 25 years of marriage. And is that the couple, who gave the ‘yes, I want’ in 1996, is considered one of the most stable and durable on the Hollywood scene.

“Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. Almost from the moment we met … I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years, our love has only deepened. The fun, the excitement and the most exhilarating adventure; even greater learning. I will always be grateful to share our love, our life, and our family together. We have just started. Deb, I love you with all my heart!“, wrote the actor to celebrate this anniversary along with several unpublished images of his wedding day.

An image gallery publishes on Instagram that has exceeded two million likes from its followers.

But despite the incredible fame of the actor, both he and his wife try to lead a very quiet personal life and as far away from the cameras as possible.

Together they have created a beautiful family. The couple have two children, Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 20, and Ava Eliot Jackman, 15.. Children who grow up far from the fame that surrounds their father … And although there are very few images of them, recently, the interpreter has been photographed walking with his daughter through the streets of New York.





Hugh Jackman walking with his daughter Ava Eliot | Gtres

Some snapshots that surprise how old the young woman is who was walking with her father with a very informal look and showing off an incredible hair … The young woman maintains a very close relationship with her father, a complicity of which they have already boasted in several occasions before the targets of the paparazzi.





Hugh Jackman, photographed with his daughter in New York | Gtres

How we like to see the children of celebrities grow up!





That’s how old Hugh Jackman’s daughter is | Gtres

