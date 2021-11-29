Huge asteroid twice as big as Big Ben will crash into Earth’s orbit on Monday | News from Mexico

A huge 430-foot asteroid is hurtling toward Earth’s orbital path, NASA warned, saying it is “getting closer” to our planet.

Twice the size of Big Ben, astronomers estimate that if the asteroid hit Earth, the impact would produce the energy equivalent to 77 megatons of TNT.

This is 1.5 times more powerful than the Tsar Bomba, the largest nuclear weapon ever tested.

The course of the megaasteroid is mapped by NASA’s record of all space debris.

Discovered by the American astronomer Carolyn S. Shoemaker at the Palomar Observatory on November 28, 1994, The massive space rock has been designated 1994 WR12.

For now, 1994 WR12 is scheduled to pass us at a distance of 3.8 million miles away on Monday, but experts say that an asteroid entering our atmosphere is inevitable at some point.

When that happens, Professor Alan Duffy, director of the Institute for Space Industry and Technology, urged people not to be too curious.

Speaking he said: “I’d say the best advice is, for God’s sake, don’t look at this.

“I mean, it’s going to be hard not to, the glow from the glow of these objects that are burning in the atmosphere.

“That’s actually what caused a lot of the injuries in Chelyabinsk (a meteorite in Russia in 2013), people stared for no reason at this huge burning fireball in the sky, the glow of which was essentially that of the Sun when it finally erupted. , that caused a lot of damage to the retina, so be sure not to look directly at it. “

However, all hope for humanity will not be lost if another asteroid is set to get even closer to our planet.

DART, or Double Asteroid Redirection Test, is a pilot of a new technology to prevent future collisions of asteroids like the kind that wiped out the dinosaurs.

The scheme is designed to “push” an asteroid off course and is the first demonstration of a “kinetic impact technique,” essentially a high-powered weapon, that is designed to change the motion of an asteroid in space. .