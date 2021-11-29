How you relate to others: does it influence your health?

MADRID, 28 Nov. (EDIZIONS) –

Why does how we relate to others affect our health? It is more important than we think! Human beings are sociable and emotional beings and therefore we need others to survive.

“Learning to live together healthily will not only favor our quality of life, our state of well-being, but also our physical and mental health.. Learning to live together is an art that we carry in our genes, so it is never too late to learn and to improve our relationships. Everything is a matter of proposing it and being interested “, underlines in an interview with Infosalus the doctor in Clinical Psychology Laura Rojas-Marcos.

Now, he emphasizes that each of us has a way of being and relating to other people: “Some of us can be more extroverted or introverted, sociable or shy, but regardless of how we have learned to relate to each other, it has been shown that When we build trusting, secure, and positive relationships, our bodies and minds function better.; we better manage stress, adversity and conflict. “

In the same way it affirms that the stress hormone, cortisol, decreases, favoring our cardiovascular system and our organism. “Therefore, taking care of our relationships is a way of taking care of our health”, highlights the also psychotherapist and lecturer in an interview with Infosalus on the occasion of the publication of her latest book ‘Living and sharing. Keys to healthy relationships with others and with you ‘(Grijalbo).

WHAT DOES A HEALTHY COEXISTENCE CONSIST OF?

In this sense, he maintains that every day we live with different people, some chosen, such as friends and partners, while the majority are not chosen (family, neighbors, co-workers and oneself).

What should a healthy coexistence be like? The doctor in Psychology points out that the characteristics of a healthy coexistence are: knowing how to share, give and receive, collaborate and contribute to the well-being of others and oneself, being generous and kind, but setting limits, that is, with an attitude assertive.

“People who know how to coexist positively, or who are easy to coexist, know how to give and receive, communicate clearly and be respectful, especially during conflicts. The central and fundamental pillar of any type of coexistence relationship, whether in the Family, partner, friendship or work environment, as well as with oneself, is based on trust. Without a minimum of trust it is difficult to build a relationship; therefore, transmitting trust, offering confidence, and being a trustworthy person will be essential if you want to have a healthy coexistence with the people of the environment, “he adds.

However, it acknowledges that the pandemic has taken a toll on our way of life, in our way of working and relating. “But above all it has affected all of us in our mental health. Regardless of how each one of us has lived it, most of us have lost something or someone, we have had to face feelings of uncertainty and fear, and above all we have had to learn to manage the stress caused by not knowing what is going to happen every day, as well as feelings of sadness, worry, anger, frustration and anger “, highlights Rojas-Marcos.

It is more, in his opinion, the pandemic has shown that health depends not only on caring for the body, but also on caring for emotions and relationships, that is, of mental health. “Without mental health it is difficult to move forward and overcome adversity. Therefore, being aware of it is the first step so that we can learn to take care of ourselves and others”, defends the also member of the Royal European Academy of Doctors and the European Federation of Psychology.

FIRST: RELATING TO OURSELVES

On the other hand, this expert warns that To be able to have a healthy life it is essential to know yourself. That is, to know what our strengths, weaknesses, needs, fears, priorities, tastes and way of being are. “This will not only favor our relationships with other people, but it will help us to live calmly and in harmony with our decisions and our way of being. Although we are imperfect beings, and sometimes we make mistakes, we have mixed feelings or insecurities,” he says.

What’s more, it emphasizes that if we make an effort to get to know each other we will be able to face difficulties in a more constructive way; In addition to being able to learn from them, free ourselves from our fears, resentments and obsessive thoughts that sometimes torment us.

“Calling things by name and looking at things head-on, with a clean look, this will help us not only to solve problems more efficiently and effectively, but also to avoid being trapped in a moment of our life that enslaves us in suffering; we can turn the page and move on. So I always encourage people to take time for themselves, even for a little while, to think about their priorities and purposes, what they need, want, and their expectations, “he says.

OVERCOMING SUFFERING AND KEYS TO LIVING

Likewise, in the book he talks about the suffering underneath receiving, Why do we suffer if we do not receive what we expect? Asked about this matter, the psychologist emphasizes in the first place that giving and receiving is one of the essential pillars of coexistence, “it is the glue that unites and adds”. However, he says it also creates expectations.

“We all have expectations, both of others and of ourselves. We expect respect, consideration and fairness, and depending on the type of relationship, we can also expect affection, loyalty, sincerity and honesty. However, meeting expectations is a big challenge since sometimes we can expect more than what we receive and at other times we don’t want to give more than what they ask of us. This can produce frustration, anxiety, anger or disappointment, and therefore, suffering to a greater or lesser degree, “he acknowledges.

In fact, it states that sometimes we associate an expectation with a feeling of entitlement (‘they have to give me’ or ‘I deserve to be given’) and other times we are a source of demands that we do not fulfill or it is not in our plans. “The key to coping with any feeling of frustration is to first speak clearly, convey our desires and needs clearly, but then reach an agreement to do or not do, but above all to understand that not everything we expect from others is what we do. it should be “, clarifies the psychotherapist.

Finally, Laura Rojas-Marcos contributes a series of keys to improve the relationship with ourselves, and later with others. Specifically, it cites that the following keys are essential in order to relate healthily with ourselves and with others:

1) Power trust and be trusted.

2) Have the ability to engage

3) Know how to speak and listen constructively and clearly, communicate well

4) Have a careful attitude and considerate of others

5) Contribute and collaborate to maintain a relationship of harmony and cordial

6) Be consistent and that there is a balance between what you think, feel and do

7) Be consistent and consistent with the acts

8) Be generous responsibly and know how to set limits (have an assertive attitude)