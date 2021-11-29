How to get the objects that Katrina sends us in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

We get an interesting post related to one of the most prominent Switch titles. In this case we are talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In the video that we leave you below, we can take a review of all the functions of Katrina in the game, which, as you well know, is located in the new Plaza de Cayo Fauno. We already shared with you our guide on how to get it and use its functions, but now the dataminers offer more details through what is found in the game code.

The good luck includes variations in buried berries, the berries that we get from hitting rocks as well as other materials such as clay, iron nuggets, gold nuggets and rocks, as well as the probability of finding rare islands with Captain, of tripping, of what to eat a fruit give us two energy. The friendship it influences the probability that the neighbors will give us something and increases the probability. We can also purify ourselves if he reads us bad luck and the next day he will send us an object home, like a mini dharma.

Did you know that Katrina can cleanse a bad luck fortune? If you get one AND you have at least 10k bells in your pocket she will reverse the bad luck. The next day you will also get a gift. Mine so far are Power Stone and Mini Dharma. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/GFTmg2ipxE – markwars (@ markwars1972) November 12, 2021

Here you can see it:

What do you think? We read you in the comments. You also have our full coverage on Animal Crossing: New Horizons here.

Via.