How to dress at the company dinner: 5 looks to get it right

The time has come to think about Christmas styling. If you have already booked your New Year’s Eve dress and you have special shoes on your wish list, we propose a new challenge … The look for the company dinner. From Olivia Palermo to Victoria Beckham, are celebrities They have given us extra help to help you succeed.

SHINE AND JEANS

Olivia Palermo in jeans and a sequin jacket.Gtresonline

Who said that in the Cowboys are not suitable for a party look? Olivia Palermo confirms that denim in a sophisticated version is the best. The key is none other than combining your jeans with typically festive garments, such as a lady-style blouse or a sequin jacket. The perfect combination to balance shine; falling into excess can be fatal. Jewel shoes, not necessarily heels, will complete the look.

1. Cologne English Pear & Freesia by Jo malone, on The English Court (118 euros) Buy it here. 2. Jewel poplin shirt by Zara (25.95 euros). 3. Shoes Uterqe (CPV). Four. Sequin jacket VERO Fashion (59.99 euros). 5. Jeans Isabel marant (290 euros). 6. Bucket bag Laia Alen (60 euros).

SA THE MINI SKIRT

Alexa Chung in a classic shirt and leather miniskirt.Gtresonline

A masculine shirt and a leather miniskirt make up the infallible tandem of Alexa chung. We love this option, as long as you follow a manual for particular use: bet on black stockings and sensible heels that allow you to dance the night away. The advantage is that together or separately, beyond the parties, these garments will continue to be an ace in your wardrobe.

1. Blue shirt Mango (25.99 euros). 2. Belt with golden buckle Sandro (140 euros). 3. Only leather effect mini skirt, on sale at Zalando (23.00 euros) Buy it here.Four. Pearl necklace Bimba and Lola (48 euros). 5. Rare Bauty Soft Pinch liquid blush, for sale at Sephora (21.99 euros). Buy it here. 6. Clarks shoes (110 euros).

THE INFALLIBLE BLACK DRESS

Carlota Casiraghi in a black dress and boots.Gtresonline

The night and a black dress they always make up a good mix. We suggest you not go to the classic and innovate with a special design. The jewel version of Carlota Casiraghi is pure inspiration. Another license to give personality to outfit: change the salons for some high boots. The best? If you like styling, we have completely reverted it.

1. Velvet hair bow Fiona bow (36 euros). 2. Bag of Miu miu (1300 euros). 3. Short sleeve dress Zara (29.95 euros). Four. Multiple Effects Eyeshadow Palette Chanel, on Sephora (54.99 euros) Buy it here. 5. High boots by Massimo Dutti (189 euros).

THE LESS CLASSIC VERSION OF THE Tuxedo

Actress Jennifer AnistonGtresonline

An option that does not fail and admits a thousand possibilities. Forget the version working and go for a sophisticated tuxedo that dresses more than an evening gown. We love Jennifer Aniston’s gamble. The protagonist of Friends opt for a blazer with a suggestive neckline and the flattering garnet tone. Impeccable!

1. Housing Chaos (201 euros). 2. Fitted blazer Mango (39.99 euros). 3. Necklace of PD Paola (49.95 euros). Four. Suit trousers Mango (29.99 euros). 5. Black bag Zara (19.95 euros). 6. Bow tie shoes Aquazzura (497 euros).

DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF SHOES

Victoria Beckham in fuchsia shoes.Gtresonline

That shoes can make a difference in a look is a fact. To test this styling of Victoria Beckham. The British designer opts for a white romantic-style blouse and black dress pants (surely you have a similar model in your closet) to which she adds the master touch with some fuchsia lounges. We replicate the outfit garment by garment.

1. Silver and zirconia earrings Pandora, on The English Court (62.20 euros) Buy it here. 2. Blouse Rejina Pyo in Net-a-Porter (340 euros). 3. Fuchsia shoes by Uterqe (119 euros). Four. Multicolored bag of Uterqe (89 euros). 5. Dress pants COS (115 euros).

