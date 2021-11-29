How did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck meet?
Almost two decades after falling in love for the first time, Jennifer López and Ben Affleck gave each other a chance in love again in 2021 year to become one of the most beloved and media couples in Hollywood.
The “Diva from the Bronx” and the actor met working when they were both young professionals in their 30s, on the set of “Gigli”, a romantic film that had a very bad review but that served as a bridge for these two stars to intertwine .
Affleck began a love affair in high school with current film director Cheyenne Rothman with whom he spent seven years until 1997, shortly before the actor’s rise to fame with “Good Will Hunting.” In 1998, Affleck had a short and intense relationship with actress Gwyneth Paltrow after she broke up with Brad Pitt; With her he shot two films: Bounce “and” Shakespeare in Love. “In 2002, Affleck met JLo and fell in love immediately to the point of planning their wedding, which was later canceled due to” excessive media attention. “Finally, in 2005, the actor He married Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, and they were together until 2015, the year in which they announced their divorce. His last partner before returning to Lopez was the Cuban actress Ana de Armas, with whom he spent much of the confinement during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jennifer Lopez accumulates a dozen couples who met her. In addition to Ben Affleck and Alex Rodríguez, JLo had intense romances with Marc Anthony, David Cruz (his first love), Wesley Snipes, Ojani Noa, Criss Jud, Casper Smart and Drake among others.
No. Jennifer López is an American with Puerto Rican roots, since her parents come from the island. The artist was born in New York.