‘House of Gucci’: The song that Jared Leto dedicated to Cameron Diaz after their breakup – movie news

We may be too young to remember them, but there was a time when Cameron Diaz dated the ‘House of Gucci’ actor. And when the relationship ended, he composed a song for her. Do you know what it is?

Some yesterdays ago, at the end of the 90s, when social networks were still not the main source of information and everyone was partially aware of everything, one of the romances happened that today would cause a lot of media attraction. It’s about the relationship they had Cameron Diaz and Jared Leto, from 1999 to 2003. To the actor, whom you can see in House of gucci (directed by Ridley scott), they have always liked challenges and intensity; For this reason, for many of his roles he has gone through long characterization processes. And also, surprised castmates with questionable gifts, just to perfectly enter the skin of his characters.

Bradley Cooper finally clarifies if his romance with Lady Gaga was real

Let’s review those years a bit. Diaz was one of the favorites in the 90s: she had charisma and a lot of talent. He was on a roll after having participated, along with Jim Carrey, in The mask. The opposite cannot be said about Leto, his acting career was also paying off in films such as The fight Club or Interrupted innocence. Being Hollywood rough diamonds, it’s amazing that hardly anyone remembers they had a very serious, four-year relationship.

They kept such a low profile that there aren’t even that many photos or a story of how they started dating. It is only known that, in 1999, it began, being a formal relationship that ended in engagement and future wedding. We do not want to do any spoilers but, in the end, that did not happen. They ended a year after he gave her a ring valued at 15 thousand dollars (that is, 300 thousand pesos, approximately).

Cameron and Jared Leto



Why did they end their engagement? There are only speculations that he wanted to continue with the band 30 Seconds to Mars and that she dedicate herself to her acting career, so the times no longer matched. However, there are also rumors that would indicate infidelity on the part of the actor of The Gucci house towards Diaz. Anyway, nothing confirmed.

The Internet claims that, after the breakup, Jared Leto wrote a song for his ex-fiancée. In 2005, together with his band, he released the album ‘A Beautiful Lie’, which had begun to be produced since 2003, just the year that ended with the actress of Charlie’s Angels. The material includes a song titled ‘Attack ‘, which was chosen as the promotional single and whose lyrics could have been dedicated to Cameron.

As Taylor Swift has done, Leto has never confirmed or denied such a claim. In fact, It could be said that this has been one of the cleanest breaks in Hollywood, since there was no type of media fight, nor has any of those involved made, or made, comments about the other. Simply, each one went his way without laying down, an example that we should all follow.