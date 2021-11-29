Here’s what a sunrise from Mars looks like – this artistic, panoramic image was captured by NASA’s Curiosity rover from a mountaintop

NASA has shared photographs of the surface of Mars for years. The steep and steep orography of the red planet leaves anyone speechless by itself. But never before has the space exploration agency shared such an artistic image as the last one captured by Curiosity.

On November 16, the NASA rover reached the top of Mount Sharp, according to Milenio. So the engineers controlling Curiosity programmed it to take two sets of images at 8:30 am and 4:10 pm, Mars time.

Curiosity captures black and white images and periodically sends them back to Earth in low-quality formats. However, “seeing the latest photographs and inspired by the beauty of the landscape,” says NASA, “they paused their mission to capture the view in higher quality.”

They combined the two images in high quality, added color and the end result is the most artistic postcard of Mars to date.

This combination provides a contrast of blue and orange colors typical of sunrise and natural daylight on the red planet.

In the creation you can see clearly the rolling hills, the wide and sandy valleys and high mountain ranges in the distance.

On the right of the image you can see the Rafael Navarro Mountain, named in commemoration of a renowned NASA team scientist who passed away earlier this year. In the center of the photograph is Mount Sharp; same as the rover scale since 2014.

A mission that studies radiation to see if human life could adapt to Mars

The Curiosity rover has been scouring the surface of Mars for nearly a decade with a very ambitious primary mission. This is to collect data on existing radiation so that NASA scientists study the possibility that human life will colonize the planet one day.

Mars does not have a magnetic field like Earth’s, which protects humans from space radiation. Specifically, the kind that the stars emit in their busiest moments.

Since its launch in 2011 and landing a year later, its 16 navigation cameras provide a 360º view of the planet.

In addition to measuring radiation, Curiosity collects and studies valuable red earth samples to learn to what extent in the past life on Mars might have been likely to occur.

The last missions of the rover consisted of capturing photographs of the changes in the landscape in the so-called Sands of Forvie. What they are looking for is to know how the surface of the planet has eroded.

Curiosity is the fourth mission that the US space exploration agency successfully sends to Mars after Sojourner, Spirit and Opportunity.

The fifth and last successful mission was this year with the Perservance rover. Its objective is to study rock formations and minerals for at least two years. Advancing technology has allowed NASA to perfect its space robots.

