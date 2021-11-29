‘He has scored an extraordinary goal against Sevilla’

The Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, stayed after the game with the great goal that Vinicius Junior scored to give Real Madrid victory against Sevilla. The victory by 2 goals to 1, very suffered, makes up an even match that Vinicius opted for the white side.

“Vinicius did not play the game that everyone expected. He scored an extraordinary, fantastic goal, with an incredible shot,” Ancelotti added.

Denis Doyle / Getty Images

“What surprises me about Vinicius is the quality of his scoring. I am not surprised by his individual quality, his dribbling, his Vall things … I am surprised by his ability to score,” the Italian added.

The game started with Sevilla ahead on the scoreboard. Rafa Mir scored the 0-1 with a header from inside the area. Benzema equalized at half an hour, in the first half marked by an allegedly disputed penalty after a demolition of Ocampos in the white area. Regarding this action, the sports director of Sevilla, Monchi, declared after the game that “it is not something new …”.

Regarding the VAR, the Madrid coach commented that “it is an important instrument that favors making fewer mistakes, but this weekend we have seen some mistakes …”.

Returning to the game, Ancelotti, the three points have great merit for the entity of the rival.

“A very important victory against a very difficult opponent who has played very well and showed a lot of quality. The game was very difficult, as I had to be thirsty. In the first half, Sevilla showed their quality, we improved in the second. It was an even match, “commented the white coach.

In fact, Carletto himself admitted that the first part of Madrid could be improved. If it were not for an action by Courtois, Sevilla would have gone with an advantage at halftime.

“In the first half it was difficult for us. In the second half we did better with the match tied. We managed the defensive aspect better. The changes put energy on the field and it was better.”

In the resumption, Madrid improved in their game. The whites had more presence in the opposite area and Sevilla lowered the piston a bit. However, it was not until the 86th minute that Vinicius’s goal came, which relieved the locals of pressure.

“All teams are tired because we play every three days. The team has recovered well. When you put fresh young players … There is more energy,” Ancelotti said about the physical condition of his players.

Madrid continues as leader with one game less. On Wednesday he will recover that match against Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabéu and then travel to San Sebastián and face Real Sociedad in a direct duel on Saturday.

“The dynamics of the moment are good. We have to continue,” Ancelotti concluded.