Haven’t bought your PlayStation 5 yet? Sony already shows new versions of the console | Video

The Japanese multinational Sony is working on the development of the PlayStation 5 Pro and 5 Pro Slim and for the first time high-quality images of these two versions have come to light.

The designer Jermaine Smit has created for the thematic resource LetsGoDigital a 3D model of the game console PlayStation 5 Pro, which is expected to hit the market in 2023.

In the video you can also see a smaller version of the console, it is the PlayStation 5 Pro Slim.

In 2019, Sony announced that it was working on the development of the PlayStation 5 Pro that would be announced over the course of seven years.

Sony launched the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition game consoles in 2020 and although thousands of users have found that they are very difficult to acquire, it can be seen that the Japanese multinational is already working on new versions. It is believed that the arrival of the PS5 Pro could help address the shortage of the PS5, although this version will arrive with design changes so that the Pro model is assembled on a different production line.

