Halo Infinite will prioritize the fix of its progression system, a highly criticized aspect in multiplayer

The chief designer claims to feel “the same pain” as the players, since he himself is experiencing it in the game.

Thousands of players are still enjoying the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, but since its unexpected release there have been many complaints related to progression of the same. 343 Industries had already promised a Battle Pass overhaul to fix this, but they have now confirmed that they will give this issue a lot more importance as it will be the team’s number one priority.

We’ll be on it next week and this will be top of my list with the team.Jerry hookAlthough the release date of Halo Infinite is just around the corner, its developers do not stop working on improving its multiplayer mode, and They are aware of the problems that the community has pointed out so much. After all, 343 Industries chief designer Jerry Hook revealed on Twitter that he’s still playing the title: “Yeah, I still play Halo and I can feel everyone’s pain in the progression. We’ll be at it next week and this will be top of my list with the team. “

The designer has not given more details about the developer’s intentions regarding the multiplayer progression, because although shared their ideas with the public A few weeks ago, no specific dates have yet been given on the release of these updates. So far, we can continue to have fun both in online mode and in the individual mode, since the launch of Halo Infinite is just a few days away.

Halo Infinite multiplayer also stood out today for the high number of cheaters in the games, a dilemma that has led Xbox users to want disable crossplay. Regarding the campaign, 343 Industries has already warned us that we will have to wait to experiment with the cooperative mode, although he has explained the reasons behind this tough decision.

More about: Halo Infinite and Multiplayer.