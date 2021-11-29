Halo Infinite Promotes With Two Amazing New Live-Action Trailers

Nothing is missing for the imminent premiere of the Halo Infinite campaign. Just under two weeks is what separates us from the continuation of the saga of the Master Chief and his endless fight, which will put aside the Prometheans of Halo 5, to face the Outcasts of Halo Wars 2.

Of course not everyone will be able to be patient when waiting, and that is why today I propose 2 options to calm your cravings: The first is that you read the article of first impressions that our colleague Jose Martínez prepared, or even that you see the video he made about it, and the second is that you enjoy the two new live action trailers that have just been released.

Halo Infinite releases two new live-action trailers

Whenever a new trailer for Halo Infinite comes out, it is certainly cause for celebration for any fan, and that is why the official Halo channel brings us Carry On and Forever We Fight, both of which emphasize bravery to their own way.

Carry On, on the other hand, puts the Master Chief against a group of Brutes without doubts or fear, using his trusty rifle, some grenades and the powerful gravity hammer.

Forever We Fight, for its part, shows us different types of heroes who rise up when they are most needed, clearly including the Master Chief.

Halo Infinite opens in stores this next December 8, although currently they can already enjoy its multiplayer section on Xbox and Steam consoles.