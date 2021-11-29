Halo Infinite: February 2022 event rewards and modes leaked

The first temporary event of the free multiplayer of Halo Infinite, Fracture: Tenrai, it will deactivate as planned this Tuesday, November 30, but return in January. However the dataminer @_FireMonkey has leaked on Twitter (goes VG247) part of the next temporal event, which will take place February 8-21, 2022.

Temporary events trigger a special playlist, what with Fracture: Tenrai It has been a Party mode where the weapons with which the Spartan appear are random, which translates into chaotic games. In the February event, if the leak is correct, the opposite situation will occur: the playlist bring modes focused on the good toe.

This * Might * be the Tactical Ops Playlist based on the name “Tactical” being used: – Tactical: Slayer Stalkers

– Tactical: Slayer Commandos

– Tactical: Slayer Sidekicks

– Tactical: Slayer Manglers— 🎄 Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) November 27, 2021

The event could be called Tactical ops and include the modes Tactical: Slayer Stalkers, Tactical: Slayer Commandos, Tactical: Slayer Sidekicks and Tactical: Slayer Manglers. It is not specified whether the event will only take place between the two weeks mentioned, or as it happens with Fracture: Tenrai, that’s just the first part of the event.

In addition, there will be a free battle pass specific to the event. The leak only lists ten unlockable items, while the current event has 30, which suggests that Tactical ops will have less duration than the current one.

Among those cosmetic unlockables is the pose for the spartan Claw patrol, armor color Scorpion Punch, the Mark V Zeta helmet, the UA / Mauros helmet accessory, plus experience bonuses, challenge changes, and a badge for player name.

The first time event has been criticized for its progression

The event Fracture: Tenrai has been Criticized by players for the slow progress through the Battle Pass, as you have to complete specific challenges of the event: you have to complete 30 of the total of 42. Also, some of the cosmetics are not included in the pass, but are sold at the microtransaction store.

In addition to multiplayer free to play for PC, Xbox Series and Xbox One, Halo Infinite will have a way campaign to be launched on December 8 on the same platforms. On our impressions with the first four missions We said “it’s been a long time since we had such a good time shooting in a video game.”