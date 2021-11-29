Hailey and the tweets where she talks about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

The relationship of Hailey and Justin Bieber It has become, against all odds, one of the most stable and established in all of Hollywood. And we emphasize in the ‘against all odds’ due to the personal comings and goings that the interpreter had previously had until he met the model, some media swings that he starred with who is his ex-partner most remembered both by the media and by his fan base: Selena Gomez. Both began a precocious ‘affair’ in 2010 when they were barely 18 (she) and 16 (he), and they automatically became the pop couple that the industry needed. The love extended, with their respective breaks, until 2018, when the interpreter had already gone out on several occasions with Hailey, his current wife, during these ‘breaks’ with Gomez.

And suddenly the media focus was on this trio who, whether they wanted to or not, have starred in rivers of ink both for their words and for their silences. An attention that on too many occasions has tried to confront the two women involved in the story, a macho and retrograde dynamic that they have always politely thrown overboard. Because no, they don’t get along no matter how much the world insists. In fact, Hailey was quite a fan of Gomez and Bieber when they were the couple of the moment. And as proof, these tweets she wrote herself in 2011 and of whom today, most likely, he deeply regrets.

“I don’t care what everyone says, but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together are the definition of a teenage dream!”

As well as another message in which he openly declared himself a fan of the then couple, whose joint name was ‘Jelena’.

“I am 100% of the Jelena team”

Was Hailey just another fan?

As expected, the staunch fans of Justin and Selena got to work and inquired about the use that Hailey gave to Twitter at the time, where he openly exposed his philias and phobias with only 15 years. And among their messages they found that the mannequin did not hesitate to repeatedly write messages to Bieber, whom he treated like an idol saying good morning and reminding him of how and when they met. This video in which they met in person for the first time did not go unnoticed either.

Although if any image about this matter has become iconic, it is that of Hailey holding the cover of a teenage magazine from the time where Selena and Justin appear on the cover. The label reads: “Why does Selena know that she is not going to marry Justin?” A coincidence that ended up being a meme that to this day, after a decade, still travels the network.

By the way, Hailey He deactivated his Twitter account years ago after an avalanche of messages that rescued these tweets, so this matter seems to be a thing of the past for the model and current wife of the interpreter.

