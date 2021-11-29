Guillermo Almada leaves Santos after being left out of the Apertura 2021

The Uruguayan coach leaves the Warriors after being eliminated in the quarterfinals against Tigres

Saints reported this Monday that Guillermo Almada he will no longer be his coach, just one day after Tigers eliminated them in the quarterfinals of Opening 2021. The decision, which was made in the institution’s sports committee session, is due to the fact that the Uruguayan and the team had differences in their vision in the medium and long term.

Guillermo Almada leaves the technical direction of Santos. Getty Images

“In this session, it was determined not to continue the process of Guillermo Almada and its Technical Corps at the head of the campus, derived from differences in the medium and long-term vision “, reads the statement published jointly by Torreón, which was published on social networks. However, moments later it disappeared from its official site.

“We deeply appreciate the work of Guillermo and his team over more than two and a half years with the Warriors, in which he managed to advance to all the final phases and kept Santos as a leading team of Mexican Soccer, wishing him success. in their future projects ”.

Almada, who came to Santos at the end of the Clausura 2019, was on the warriors’ bench for 104 games, of which he won 45, drew 29, in addition to falling 30 times.

In total there were four complete tournaments of the Uruguayan in the technical direction of the Torreón team, in all of them he managed to advance to the final phase, with two falls in the quarterfinals, another in the playoffs, as well as a runner-up.

The name of Guillermo Almada has been among the candidates for get to the bench of the Uruguay national team, after the cessation of Oscar Washington Tabárez, after the Charruas march in seventh position in the Conmebol tie with 16 units, one from the qualifying zone, but with four rounds to play.