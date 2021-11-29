Gucci House becomes best drama premiere since 2019

This year Ridley Scott ventured to release two films almost in succession: The Last Duel and The Gucci House. Although both are historical dramas, each has had a different development; the first had quite good comments from the critics, but its reception was not the best, while the second has not achieved a perfect rating but already obtained the best opening weekend for a drama since 2019.

On the film that Jodie Comer starred in, Ridley blamed the millennials for its fall at the box office, however, it has been the same millennials – the fans of Lady Gaga – who have kept his second film afloat. Since the confinement began in several countries since 2020, box office revenues had been worrying for the industry, but in recent months the situation has improved thanks to films such as Venom: Carnage Freed, Dune or No Time to Die, getting to be alone below pre-pandemic collections.

Of course, the impact of these blockbusters cannot be compared to smaller projects like Scott’s, but within the world of dramas, La Casa Gucci has already made a difference, since the last film of this genre that obtained a weekend The opening with big profits was Little Women in 2019. The story about the crime that engulfed one of the most influential fashion companies during the 1990s is already making its mark.

According to what the box office counts have reported this weekend, the film that also includes Al Pacino, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek raised USD $ 14.2 million during the last three days, for a total of USD $ 21.8 million counting the Thanksgiving holidays, a season that is not the best for the American box office so it is interesting how it acted with this week’s premieres.

It is important to note that Ridley Scott’s film faces other promising dramas of the year such as Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, Hugh Jackman’s Reminiscence, Denzel Washington’s Little Secrets or King Richard: A Winning Family with Will Smith, titles that featured stars. quite profitable and still above them. On the other hand, in the general box office the film that is in the first place is Encanto with a total collection of USD $ 40 million.

However, even if their numbers exceed what the film starring Gaga raised, the budget of both has a disadvantage Jason Reitman’s film remains in second place in income with USD $ 24.5 million raised over the weekend and a total of USD $ 35 millions taking into account the Thanksgiving holidays; and we could say that their earnings are not that good either, being an expensive production. So we could conclude that the Gucci family drama is the real leader in terms of its earnings.

This quite remarkable. The Walt Disney Animation movie was much more expensive to make than The House of Gucci, so we do the comparison of the earnings of each production is the last one that did better. Ghostbusters: The Legacy is also in competition, which is closing its second weekend on the billboard.

