Google’s “Illuminated Street” feature has arrived to walk safely at night

Google will say which streets are illuminated (Photo: EFE / Quique García / File)

Google is preparing the function “Illuminated Street”, which, as its name says, will show the user in Google maps the streets or avenues that are lit at night.

With this modality that is in its version Beta, people will be able to decide between traveling through illuminated streets, which will appear on the map with a yellow line, similar to the red one that informs heavy traffic, or going through streets without light.

It will be very useful for those who leave their offices at night, have a night job or for those who went out to party and do not know the area. In this way they will be able to avoid the possible risks that a street without a luminaire implies.

It should be remembered that this option is in its Beta phase, this means that Google It finished most of its development but there are still details that need to be corrected, such as correctly indicating all the streets with light. Errors are corrected during this trial period.

The “Illuminated Street” function of Google Maps is in its beta phase (Photo: Europa Press)

In accordance with XDA Developers, for now it is only being tested in India, but it is not ruled out that in the future it will reach all users around the world. However, you can try to prove it by becoming part of the program Google beta.

To do this, you must first search Google maps in the Google Play Store. There look for the section “News”, and choose “Read more”. In that section, the option of “Become a beta tester”.

Google will automatically welcome your Maps Beta option, in which the “Illuminated Street” function may or may not appear, since it is a trial version in another region of the world, and even if it could appear, you may have bugs.

The following tool aims to group all your chats of different instant messaging applications in one place.

Google continues to advance with options for users (Photo: Europa Press)

It’s about the extension for Google Chrome, call “Multi Chat-Messenger for WhatsApp “, which is available within the Chrome Web Store.

“WhatsApp web and desktop applications are an extension of your browser. They reflect all the conversations and messages you have in the WhatsApp application on your phone and allow you to see all of them and reply to them on your PC or Mac using your computer keyboard instead of your smartphone keyboard, ”says the application overview. .

“Enable desktop notifications always on: Chrome will run in background mode permanently, tracking and displaying your WhatsApp notifications instantly. You can click on the notifications to go directly to the corresponding chat“, keep going.

The benefits of this tool give greater comfort by reducing the number of tabs, it uses less RAM on the computer, among other advantages. However, the watchword is how to get it up and running for courier services.

Google extensions can be very useful (Photo: Europa Press)



– After installing the extension, click on the puzzle icon (Extensions), located in the upper right corner of Chrome.

– At that moment all the Chrome extensions installed on the computer will open; there you should look for ‘Multi Chat – Messenger for WhatsApp ‘ and click on the three vertical points on the right side. In the following lines we explain the step by step.

– At that time you must select ‘Fix’.

– There you will see a new green icon in the upper right corner.

– Normally enter WhatsApp Web, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Signal. Then press the icon of the extension.

– Automatically a window will open outside Google Chrome With all apps open, Chrome’s apps are likely to close.

-On the left side you will have the logos of all the apps. To enter one, just click to start chatting.

