Golden Ball, November 2021: time, day, place and where to see it live | Winners | Ranking | TDEX | NCZD | DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

There is little left for the moment that everyone is waiting for: The great award of the Ballon d’Or 2021. This is the highest individual award in world football and although there is almost always a favorite candidate, this year there is no clear favorite. After a year without giving anyone the award due to the pandemic, this year the next winner will be known.

Look | Who are the 10 favorites to win the Ballon d’Or 2021? This is what the bookmakers say

WHEN AND WHAT TIME IS THE GOLDEN BALL 2021?

The ceremony will take place next Monday, November 29 at the Châtelet Theater in Paris, in France and you will be able to follow the live broadcast from 4.30 p.m. (Argentine time) The delivery of the highest football award will be presented by Didier Drogba and Sandy Heribert.

HOW TO SEE THE 2021 GOLDEN BALL IN ARGENTINA

So far, it has not been defined whether the award ceremony will be televised in the Republic of the Argentina. However, it is estimated that it can be seen via YouTube from 4.30 p.m.

WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES FOR THE GOLDEN BALL 2021

Cesar Azpilicueta (ESP / Chelsea) Nicolo Barella (ITA / Inter) Karim Benzema (FRA / Real Madrid) Leonardo Bonucci (ITA / Juventus) Giorgio Chiellini (ITA / Juventus) Kevin De Bruyne (BEL / Manchester City) Ruben Dias (POR / Manchester City) Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA / AC Milan) Bruno Fernandes (POR / Manchester United) Phil Foden (ING / Manchester City) Erling Haaland (NOR / Borussia Dortmund) Jorginho (ITA / Chelsea) Harry Kane (ING / Tottenham) N’Golo Kanté (FRA / Chelsea) Simon Kjaer (DEN / AC Milan) Robert Lewandowski (POL / Bayern Munich) Romelu Lukaku (BEL / Chelsea) Riyad Mahrez (ALG / Manchester City) Lautaro Martínez (ARG / Inter) Kylian Mbappé (FRA / PSG) Lionel Messi (ARG / FC Barcelona – PSG) Luka Modric (CRO / Real Madrid) Gerard Moreno (ESP / Villarreal) Mason Mount (ING / Chelsea) Neymar (BRA / PSG) Pedri (ESP / FC Barcelona) Cristiano Ronaldo (POR / Juventus – Manchester United) Mohamed Salah (EGY / Liverpool) Raheem Sterling (ING / Manchester City) Luis Suárez (URU / Atlético de Madrid)

WHO ARE THE FAVORITES TO WIN THE GOLDEN BALL?

According to the average of bookmakers like Mr. Green, Betfair or William Hill, the ten favorite footballers to win the Golden Ball are as follows:

Robert Lewandowski

Lionel messi

Jorge Luiz Frelho

Karim Benzema

Mohamed salah

Kevin De Bruyne

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappé

N’Golo Kanté

Gianluigi Donnarumma

WHO WOULD BE THE WINNER OF THE GOLDEN BALL?

This season has been spectacular for some footballers and regular for others. Nevertheless, Lionel messi would be closer and closer to raising his seventh Golden BallThis after becoming champion of the Copa América and being the top scorer in LaLiga Santander with Barcelona. According to Matteo Moretto of Sky Sports, the PSG player would be the one who would win the France Football trophy.

GOLDEN BALL 2021: VOTING LINK FOR FANS

Through the Ballon d’Or page, you can vote for your favorite candidates and you don’t need to fill out any kind of registration. It also gives you the option to redo your votes and at the end you will see a table with the results. It is important to note that this fan choice is not part of the official vote. If you want to vote, enter HERE. Before the publication of this note, these are the favorites of the public:

Men’s Ballon d’Or: Lionel Messi (37.4%)

Women’s Ballon d’Or: Lieke Martens (17.1%)

Yachine Trophy: Édouard Mendy (24.8%)

Kopa Trophy: Pedri (54.4%)

IT MAY INTEREST YOU