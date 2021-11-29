Gifts in Pokémon Unite on the occasion of its Google Play award in Japan – Nintenderos

After the launch of the mobile version, news with a new trailer and more along with a message with the arrival of Spanish and other information, in addition to adjustments in several playable characters, now we bring more news for Pokémon Unite.

In this case, we have been able to know that the game has won the award for This year’s best Google Play game in Japan. They plan to celebrate by giving away Aeos Coupons from December 1st to December 31st.

If you are interested, you can take a look at the complete list of winners at this link.

Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team fighting strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team matches. During the game, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while They try to score more points than the opposing team within the time limit.

What do you think? You can find our full coverage of the game, including news and guides about it, at this link.

