Get the latest on dinosaur appearance research

(CNN) – Crystal Palace Park in South London continues to house the world’s first dinosaur sculptures. They were created in the 1850s from what, at the time, were very recent scientific discoveries: fossils, unearthed in England just a few decades earlier.



Scientists struggled to make sense of the creatures, and the sculptures were the first attempt to visualize them in life size. They were represented as giant, mammal-like, large, four-legged beasts, an idea already revolutionary compared to previous ones, which imagined dinosaurs essentially as huge lizards. But it was just as wrong.

Today we know that dinosaurs looked nothing like the scaly versions of the Crystal Palace. Yet for decades, the sculptures, as well as many other later depictions, inaccurately influenced the public’s view of these extinct giants. However, renowned paleontologist Michael Benton’s new book, “Dinosaurs: New Visions of a Lost World,” offers the latest interpretation.

“This is the first book on dinosaurs in which dinosaurs really look the way they did,” says the author, who has worked with paleoartist Bob Nicholls to bring the creatures to life. “Every detail, as far as possible, is justified by evidence. We tried to pick species that were fairly well documented, so that in the text it can indicate what we know and why we know it.”

Much of the evidence comes from the latest fossil discoveries in China, which beginning in the 1990s changed the way dinosaurs were interpreted. The 1996 discovery in the country’s Liaoning Province of a feathered fossil, for example, created a direct connection between dinosaurs and birds.

“I think we can say that feathers originated much earlier than we thought, at least 100 million years earlier, so right at the origin of the dinosaurs,” Benton said.

The idea that dinosaurs had feathers has not appealed to everyone. The “Jurassic Park” franchise that debuted in 1993, before the feathered dinosaur fossils were discovered, has steadfastly refused to include them in its most recent films.

“They characterize it by saying they don’t want the T-Rex to look like a giant chicken. But it’s a shame,” Benton said.

More recently, Benton and his team at the University of Bristol, UK, have pioneered finding pigment structures embedded deep within fossilized feathers, to identify a dinosaur’s color patterns from the fossils. “We were the first to apply this method in 2010, so the book primarily documents studies over the last 10 years in which fossil skin, scales and feathers were looked at … to get the color.”

The result is shown through the illustrations of 15 creatures that appear in the book, not only of dinosaurs, but also of prehistoric birds, mammals and reptiles, adorned with vibrant skin patterns, abundant multi-colored feathers and some with striking iridescent heads.

Observing these creatures shows how much our knowledge of dinosaurs has improved, and how much it can improve even further. “A few years ago, I thought we would never have known the color of a dinosaur, but now we do,” Benton said.

“You don’t have to set limits, because sooner or later, a smart young man is going to say, ‘Hey guys, we can figure this out.’

“Dinosaurs: New Visions of a Lost World” is published by Thames & Hudson.

