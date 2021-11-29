George Clooney: “You Can’t Get Away With Being A Dick” Thanks To Me Too | In Spanish.

George Clooney was one of the first celebrities to be publicly condemned producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017. But he described himself as a “pretty positive guy” in a Sunday Times In the profile posted Monday, the actor couldn’t help but point out how the light on Weinstein’s years of predation and sexual assault has ultimately benefited society.

“Besides the terrible things Weinstein did, being an idiot at work right now is not cool,” Clooney said of the impact of the Me Too movement.

The director of “The Tender Bar” then brought in Broadway and film producer Scott Rudin, and announced that he would “retire” from his career in April over allegations that he had been abusive and violent at work for decades.

“Just because you’re a boss doesn’t mean you can condemn people,” Clooney said. “I am the boss and the culprit. You can no longer escape being an idiot, you will break. Now there is an overcorrection, where everyone points their finger, but that can be solved. It is always. And I can’t imagine a producer having a casting session alone in his hotel room with a girl. It is moving in the right direction. ”

But Clooney also knows that there are many other injustices that must come out of the public consciousness, even if he seems to be self-conscious enough to admit that he doesn’t know how many of them there are.

“We will know when we see how bad something is,” Clooney told the Times. “I’m sure there is much more and someone will tell us, then we have to pay attention to it.”