Galaxy thanks Jonathan dos Santos

The Los Angeles Galaxy announced on Monday that it is ending its contractual relationship with Mexican midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos, who will not remain at the club for the 2022 season, after his contract ended and it will not be renewed.

“We thank Jonathan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy,” said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein.

“In five seasons with the Galaxy, Jonathan was a key piece of the team and a leader on and off the field. We greatly appreciate his work ethic, professionalism and passion during his time at our club and we wish him all the best, ”he added.

The youngest of the Dos Santos brothers became the 30th player in club history to play 100 regular-season games for the Galaxy. Since signing with the club in 2017, Dos Santos has played 103 regular season games (91 as a starter), scored six goals and contributed 12 assists.

Jonathan dos Santos clarifies his contractual situation at the LA Galaxy. Getty Images

In this way, it is unknown what the future of the 31-year-old midfielder may be, who at the time mentioned that his intention was to end his MLS career with the Galaxy, although he was also in the sights of America, where his brother Giovani played. , who since leaving El Nido has no team.