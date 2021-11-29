Gal Gadot was terrified that Dwayne Johnson would break her fingers in a scene from ‘Red Alert’

It has been one of the most amazing threesomes of the year, but because of how well the three fit on screen. ‘Red Alert’ has arrived to give us Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan reynolds and the result is fantastic.

‘Red alert‘tells the story of an FBI agent, Dwayne Johnson, who is forced to join to one of the two criminals who they have the red notice in their history. It does this out of necessity, since having the red notice means being one of the most wanted criminals on the planet.

And in the movie we see how Dwayne Johnson and Gal gadot share many scenes together. In fact, the actress has confessed that they both share a dance scene and that she I was terrified by his feet: “I kept telling Dwayne Johnson that we needed to practice more“, he tells IMDB.

And he goes on to explain: “We need to be sure that we have this under control and we have to rehearse. ‘Don’t worry,’ he would say over and over. ‘Everything will be fine’. And I was like, ‘No, you don’t get it.’ My feet, my feet. ‘We have to do rehearsals,’ she repeated, afraid he would crush her fingers with his spectacular size.

For his part, Dwayne jokes that he might break her feet saying that she thought dancing with him was “like dance with a buffalo“What Gal didn’t know is that The Rock had to learn ballet for the movie ‘Daddy by surprise’. This was the experience that probably saved Gadot’s fingers.

‘Red Alert’ becomes Netflix’s most watched movie

It only took two weeks in the Netflix catalog to break records. ‘Red Alert’ arrived with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds as the great attraction to see the film.

And since its premiere on November 12, ‘Red Alert’ has become the most viewed movie on the streaming platform. Before this title I had it ‘Blindly‘, the film that starred Sandra Bullock and what had 282.02 million hours played.

