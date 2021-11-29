From the pool, Salma Hayek raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Salma Hayek has a vast artistic career. His latest projects are the Marvel movie with Angelina Jolie “Eternals” and “House of Gucci” with Lady Gaga and a great cast. At the premiere of this latest film in London, the Mexican actress was interviewed for the success of her career, although she assured that it was not easy at all.

Salma He said that there is no lack of someone to point out that being born in Mexico was what did not allow him to be the maximum movie star. “Senior executives even told me. It’s a bit insulting when they say, ‘If you weren’t born on the other side of the border, you would have been the biggest star in this country.’ But my name is not Latin, I am also Lebanese. Arabic and Mexican is a combination that for the United States … But here we are, “he revealed in an interview with El País.

