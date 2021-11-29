From the pool, Salma Hayek raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Salma Hayek has a vast artistic career. His latest projects are the Marvel movie with Angelina Jolie “Eternals” and “House of Gucci” with Lady Gaga and a great cast. At the premiere of this latest film in London, the Mexican actress was interviewed for the success of her career, although she assured that it was not easy at all.

Salma He said that there is no lack of someone to point out that being born in Mexico was what did not allow him to be the maximum movie star. “Senior executives even told me. It’s a bit insulting when they say, ‘If you weren’t born on the other side of the border, you would have been the biggest star in this country.’ But my name is not Latin, I am also Lebanese. Arabic and Mexican is a combination that for the United States … But here we are, “he revealed in an interview with El País.

And he added: “Yes, (I’m getting more interesting roles), but thanks to all the work I did and everything I suffered. At first, it was impossible for Hispanic actors to find a place in Hollywood. Right now that world has changed, it is more open, and I have the reward for the pains I went through ”. “I never gave up” she stated Salma.

Source: Instagram @salmahayek

In the last hours, the actress shared an image on her Instagram account where she is seen in a pool having a drink and wearing a full black swimsuit with the inscription “Original Gucci”. “This is not my wardrobe in the movie” La Casa Gucci “but anyway I highly recommend it” was the short text he used.

Source: Instagram @salmahayek

The post quickly surpassed half a million likes and 4,000 comments. “This will break the Internet”, “LORD HAVE MERCY”, “I love it and you look beautiful my favorite idol Long live Salma“And” They are bigger every year. ” This last comment made reference to the curves of the famous Mexican.