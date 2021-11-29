From the laughter of Paz Vega to the crying of Matt Damon, all the anecdotes of the last day in Cannes

9/ 10

Diane Kruger returns to Cannes after winning the Palme d’Or in 2017

Diane kruger was another of the beautiful guests at the premiere of the film Tout S’est Bien Passé. The German actress opted for a black dress with halter neck, cut at the waist, velvet belt, sequins and crystals of Armani Privé. The winner of the Palme d’Or for the best actress in Cannes in 2017 for In the shadow contributed a very romantic touch to your look by wearing a semi-updo hairstyle and Chaumet jewelry, some earrings and a ring, from the line Nuages ​​d’Or of Chaumet. The 44-year-old actress and her husband and father of her son, Norman Reedus, star of The Walking Dead, They just made the news because they have put their castle in Hollywood Hills up for sale for 7.8 million euros.