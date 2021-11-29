From Sylvester Stallone’s family outing in Los Angeles to Kendall Jenner’s production on the beaches of Saint Tropez: celebrities in one click

Kendall Jenner traveled to the paradisiacal beaches of Saint Tropez, where she made a photographic production in the Cheval Blanc area. There she posed in a blue two-piece outfit (Photos: The Grosby Group)

After traveling to Greece, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom continued their vacation in Turkey, where they rested on the paradisiacal beaches. There, the actors enjoyed the high temperatures and cooled off in the sea

Emily Ratajkowski took her son for a walk in New York in the stroller and took the opportunity to walk her dog Colombo. The model wore a black jean, a brown jumpsuit and a blue cap, and sports shoes

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin, went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles. They did it accompanied by their three daughters: Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia

Family outing. Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, went shopping in West Hollywood with their daughters. They all wore their respective masks

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, visited a beauty salon in Los Angeles. They were photographed when they left the same and went to their vehicle. It was the first public outing after having enjoyed a vacation in Greece

Julia Roberts attended a business meeting in Los Angeles. Upon completion, she met her husband, Danny Moder. The actress, who was photographed as she left the building, wore an orange catsuit that she combined with her printed mask.

Family travel. Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet were photographed at the train station. The destination chosen by the actress and her daughter was Paris, the French capital

Sharon Stone took an exclusive Beverly Hills shopping trip and posed for photographers who found her on the street. He wore a jean, a white shirt and red heels

Katie Holmes was photographed while taking a walk through the streets of New York. The actress wore black pants and a white jumpsuit with a heart stamped on her chest (Photos: The Grosby Group)

