from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love shows to Nicolas Cage’s eccentric look

This weekend, celebrities took advantage of their days off to walk and enjoy both day and night. Whether in Los Angeles, Miami or New York, the paparazzi came face to face with several of the American stars and could not avoid photographing them.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to live their romance to the full. The couple were first seen as they left a music recording studio in Los Angeles, where he was accompanying her, and then at an exclusive restaurant in Beverly Hills. After dinner, and while they waited for the car to be brought to them, JLO hugged Ben tightly to shelter from the cold.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez leaving a music studio in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make no secret of their love after enjoying a romantic dinner at Spagos restaurant in Beverly Hills.

In Miami, Sofía Vergara takes advantage of the cool morning weather to go for a walk with her dog in the neighborhood. The Colombian traveled to Florida for a few days, where she lived during her first years in the United States.

While enjoying a few days in Miami, Sofia Vergara does not neglect her obligations and starts her days walking with her dog

In that same city Mick Jagger is spending a few days with his girlfriend, the model Melanie Hamrick. The leader of the Rolling Stones was seen wearing light therapy glasses, which serve, among other things, to alleviate jet-lag symptoms such as insomnia, drowsiness and physical fatigue. Phototherapy is also a way to treat seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and some other conditions, such as depression, anxiety, and chronic pain, through exposure to artificial light.

Mick Jagger is seen wearing light therapy glasses while hanging out with his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick in Miami

A little further north, Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, were seen at New York’s JFK airport. The 57-year-old American actor wore a pink shirt with a picture of William Shatner printed across the front under a black fur-lined leather trench coat, black velvet trouser boots and a hat.

Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, at JFK airport in New York

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Rumer Willis was seen while arriving at the home of her sister, Tallulah Willis. The actress was accompanied by her dog and brought coffee to drink together while they talked.

Rumer Willis came to visit his sister Tallulah Willis with their dogs. The actress brought coffee to share during the afternoon

That same day, Rebel Wilson enjoyed an evening with friends in West Hollywood. The actress and her companions asked the valet of the Sunset Tower Hotel to take some photos of them before leaving the place.

Rebel Wilson and his friends ask the valet to take some photos of them outside the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood after dinner.

