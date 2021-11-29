From Beyoncé to Zaira Nara, the “tennis look” sweeps among the famous

One of the biggest fashion trends of recent times is, without a doubt, the tennis style for urban and casual outfits. Tennis has maintained a close relationship with fashion over the years, inspiring more than one collection on the internationally renowned catwalks; But now it has become an ultra-massive phenomenon, and the influencers and public personalities of the world have already joined this new hit that transcends borders.

Beyoncé chooses gray for her tennis look

Glamorous and flirtatious like her alone, Beyoncé chose gray for your total outfit with tennis inspiration and which schoolgirl with a Short-sleeved yarn T-shirt with stylish collar crop top, and one pleated twill mini skirt. He completed the styling with some white tights with blue and red striped details -en composé with the elastic of the shirt-, some white sneakers and one portfolio type mini bag of the signature Gucci, in tune.

He surprised with a gray tennis player look. (Photo: @beyonce).

The beauty look? He opted to wear some cool glasses with glasses in brown tones and silver frame and silver pendant hoops. The hair was loose, parted in the middle and with waves throughout the entire golden mane. The lipstick with gloss in tone nude dark was the final touch of the look.

Read also: The looks of Paris Hilton on her honeymoon in Polynesia

He bet on this new trend that does not stop gaining followers. (Photo: @beyonce).

Kendall Jenner: a forerunner in tennis looks

Kendall Jenner was one of the first to join this international phenomenon. The influencer posed for her just over 200 million Instagram followers from a tennis court with a set of crop top and pleated skirt in lime green from the fashion firm Hello.

Kendall Jenner posed with a tennis-inspired look. By: Instagram / @ kendalljenner

In another of his massive posts, he also wore this aesthetic but in white: he wore a top smooth bodice with elastic and one pleated skirt in off white. Above added a long-sleeved mini yarn jacket, with buttons on the front. He completed the wardrobe with some trendy colored frame sunglasses nude.

Kendall Jenner declares herself a fan of this trend. By: Instagram / @ kendalljenner

Zaira Nara bets on tennis looks for her new clothing brand

Recently, Zaira nara fulfilled another of his dreams: launched its first sportswear line. Within the designs of its capsule, the model and driver included the look tennis and showed off for the campaign photos with a sports outfit from crop top and elastic mini skirt in black.

She chose total black for her tennis outfit. (Photo: @ zaira.nara).

He paired it with some black sneakers, a light blue visor light and a relaxed and wild bun hairstyle.

He combined the garments with a light blue visor and a bun. (Photo: @ zaira.nara).

Who will be the next famous to join the tennis look?

Follow us @estilotn and find out about everything new in fashion and beauty.