Filtered images of Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth preparing Thor 4

They have started shooting Thor 4 and we can already see reunited Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth, who play Star Lord and Thor at Marvel Studios.

Cameras Thor 4 started shooting last week and unlike Spider-man 3, it is much easier to find out which characters in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe will appear in the fourth installment of God of Thunder because it is immediately known that a great interpreter is in Australia. We have known for a while that Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth They were in the country, but now we can see them together and it seems like the first time they have seen each other in a long time.

The new photos of Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth show that the two seem to get along fantastically well. Of course, this is not a surprise, as their great chemistry has been noticed since they released a photoshoot a couple of years ago, but you can even see them comparing biceps. Too bad the quality of the photos is not perfect.

In Thor 4 we can see all the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Aside from Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth, we have also been able to see Dave Bautista and Karen gillan in the filming area. Other confirmed actors are Matt Damon and Idris Elba that they will repeat their roles. What’s more Natalie Portman and Christian bale They have been in Australia for months.

For now there are few details of the story, but they assure that it will be the craziest thing in the world. Marvel Cinematic Universe. They have also confirmed that the great villain will be Gorr, the Butcher of Gods So what Jane foster will become the new Goddess of Thunder. The Guardians of the Galaxy will be next to Thor in the first part of the film and surely we will again enjoy very funny scenes starring Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth.

The movie Thor 4 what will be titled Thor: Love and Thunder It will premiere on May 6, 2022.