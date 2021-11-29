‘Fast and furious 9’: Tyrese Gibson asks Rihanna to participate in the saga – movie news

The saga of ‘Fast and Furious’ has been characterized by adding to the cast of each installment movie or music stars, so now Tyrese Gibson has raised his voice and mentioned that he would love for Rihanna to join the franchise.

With Fast & Furious 9 came the cameo of rap star Cardi B, who played Leysa and arrived just in time to get Dom (Vin Diesel) out of trouble. Like this, there have been several additions to the franchise of renowned or famous actors and actresses from the music industry, therefore For the two future installments of the title Tyrese Gibson, who plays Roman, has asked Rihanna to participate.

In the roundtable from the African American Film Critics Association, Gibson was asked who he would like to bring into the series down the stretch: “Rihanna has to be in the next movie “, the actor revealed and continued: “She is going to destroy all the red carpets there is … I love her essence, she is sexy, a bad girl and I think that, in terms of energy, she would be perfect for Fast and furious”.

Rihanna has had various acting roles, in films such as Battleship, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and has even lent her voice to animated characters such as Tip in Home: there is no place like home, so she is obviously immersed in the world of cinematography. The question now is whether you agree to be in Fast and furious 10 or eleven, if Vin Diesel and company extend an invitation, but it would certainly be a spectacular inclusion for the final stretch of the main story.

‘Fast and furious 9’: When does the tenth film in the saga premiere?

Rihanna has acted in several movies.



On the other hand, Gibson also mentioned a couple of actor names that he would like to include in the series: “I put Matt Damon out there because he’s part of the Bourne franchise and that’s another Universal franchise. And I’m also putting Denzel Washington, who is the reason I started acting in the first place. I hope one of my requests that I am putting in the universe will be fulfilled. “It should be noted that Denzel is one of the interpreters who has already refused to appear in Fast and furious, so this proposition on Tyrese’s part does not seem viable, although dreaming costs nothing.



Universal Pictures Tyrese Gibson has played Roman since the second installment of ‘Fast & Furious’.



Don Omar, Ozuna, Tego Calderón, have been some of the relevant names in the entertainment industry that have made their appearance at some point in Fast and furious, and Cardi B is even expected to extend her participation in the series during the final two installments. In fact, for a long time the latter’s participation in Fast and furious 9, So, if Rihanna appears, it is likely that they will keep it for a long time until they think it is ideal to reveal it to the public, although before this they will have to go through a negotiation process if both parties have a real interest.

Tyrese Gibson’s requests seem ambitious, but certainly for the tenth and eleventh installments of Fast and furious they will want to do something memorable that stays for posterity, so let’s not rule anything out for now.

