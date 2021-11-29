Famous people who refuse to use social networks

Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and now TikTok have had a lot of influence in our lives, there are people who expose their private lives every day, be it in stories, publications or videos. That is why it is surprising that some well-known Hollywood stars do not use these platforms and prefer to follow their lives without being exposed to the public light.

It may interest you: More stable Colombian celebrity couples

Scarlett Johansson

As much or better known throughout the world is the actress who plays the Black Widow in the films of the Mavel Cinematic Universe. The highest paid American in Hollywood has made a name for herself and is always among the most beautiful women in the world. Thus, for her it does not make any sense to share details of her life at all times, she does not have any profile on Instagram, Twitter, or any other social network.

Brad Pitt

This 57-year-old American actor and film producer joins the list of Hollywood celebrities who prefer to stay away from the world of social networks. He is one of the best known, idolized and recognized faces in the world. And he has achieved it without the need for publications to talk to his fans, so he prefers to stay away from these technologies.

Emma Stone

The 33-year-old American actress, the star of successful films such as ‘La La Land’ and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, stays away from the networks because she does not feel that it is beneficial for her and refuses to show her personal life. In fact, she just secretly married a screenwriter named Dave McGary. However, he does have an Instagram account.

Jennifer Lawrence

The 31-year-old American actress is from a generation more accustomed to using social networks, but not for that reason she is a regular at them. In fact, She prefers to stay away, especially after some scandals in which she has been involved in the theft of private and intimate images.

Kristen Stewart

The star of the ‘Twilight’ saga decided to completely leave social networks in 2015, after only a few weeks of being present on the Instagram platform. Since then, it has only appeared on certain occasions, especially in the account of his current partner, the screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The 31-year-old actress has repeatedly expressed her opposition to the networks and the lack of privacy they generate.

Keep reading: Singers who are emerging in the world of music