Exclusive Pokémon and Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl differences

Shiny Diamond Pokémon and Shimmering Pearl Pokémon are already available in the market and, as usual in the franchise, each of these two editions presents a series of exclusive Pokémon in your Pokdex that make buying one or the other version can vary our gaming experience.

This is a classic in Pokémon video games and in these two remakes for Nintendo Switch, the differences and exclusive Pokémon are respected as it already happens in their original release on Nintendo DS. If you are also one of those undecided who they want to know what are the exclusives and changes between editions before throw yourself to buy the game, then you have reached the right place because then here you we show everything thoroughly.

All exclusive Shining Diamond Pokémon

In the Brilliant Diamond edition we have available a total of 32 exclusive Pokémon (not counting the legendary ones) that can only be obtained in this version. They are the following classified in these categories:

4 Generation Brilliant Diamond Exclusives

These are the exclusive Shiny Diamond Pokémon that are part of the Sinnoh Pokdex (fourth generation):

Murkrow: Sinister and Flying type.

Honchkrow: Sinister and Flying type.

Cranidos: Rock type.

Rampardos: Rock type.

Stunky: Poison and Sinister type.

Skuntank: Poison and Sinister type.

Brilliant Diamond Exclusives from the National Pokdex

These are the exclusive Shiny Diamond Pokémon that are part of the National Pokdex (first, second and third generation):

Caterpie: Bug type.

Metapod: Bug type.

Butterfree: Bug and Flying type.

Ekans: Poison type.

Arbok: Poison type.

Growlithe: Fire type.

Arcanine: Fire type.

Seel: type Water.

Dewgong: type Water and Ice.

Scyther: Bug and Flying type.

Scizor: type Bug and Steel.

Elekid: Electric type.

Electabuzz: Electric type.

Electivire: Electric type.

Gligar: Earth and Flying type.

Gliscor: Earth and Flying type.

Larvitar: Rock and Earth type.

Pupitar: Rock and Earth type.

Tyranitar: Rock and Sinister type.

Seedot: Plant type.

Nuzleaf: Plant and Sinister type.

Shiftry: Plant and Sinister type.

Mawile: type Steel and Fairy.

Zangoose: Normal type.

Solrock: Rock and Psychic type.

Kecleon: Normal type.

All exclusive Pokémon from Shimmering Pearl

In the Shimmering Pearl edition we have available a total of 32 exclusive Pokémon (not counting the legendary ones) that can only be obtained in this version. They are the following classified in these categories:

Generation 4 Shimmering Pearl Exclusives

These are the exclusive Shimmering Pearl Pokémon are part of the Sinnoh Pokdex (fourth generation):

Misdreavus: Ghost type.

Mismagius: Ghost type.

Shieldon: type Rock and Steel.

Bastiodon: type Rock and Steel.

Glameow: Normal type.

Purugly: Normal type.

Shimmering Pearl Exclusives from the National Pokdex

These are the exclusive Shimmering Pearl Pokémon are part of the National Pokdex (first, second and third generation):

Weedle: Bug and Poison type.

Kakuna: Bug and Poison type.

Beedrill: Bug and Poison type.

Sandshrew: Earth type.

Sandslash: Earth type.

Vulpix: Fire type.

Ninetales: Fire type.

Slowpoke: Water and Psychic type.

Slowbro: Water and Psychic type.

Slowking: Water and Psychic type.

Magby: Fire type.

Magmar: Fire type.

Magmortar: Fire type.

Pinsir: Bug type.

Teddiursa: Normal type.

Ursaring: Normal type.

Stantler: Normal type.

Lotad: type Water and Plant.

Lombre: type Water and Plant.

Ludicolo: type Water and Plant.

Sableye: Sinister and Ghost type.

Seviper: Poison type.

Lunatone: Rock and Psychic type.

Bagon: Dragon type.

Shelgon: Dragon type.

Salamence: Dragon and Flying type.

All exclusive Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl Legendary Pokémon

In addition to the normal Pokémon, in Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl we also have lots of Legendary Pokémon, and some of them are just exclusive depending on the edition in which you play.

These are the Exclusive Legendary of each version:

Legendary Brilliant Diamond Exclusives

In Brilliant Diamond we can get the following 5 Exclusive Legendary Pokémon of this edition:

Dialga: type Steel and Dragon.

Raikou: Electric type.

Entei: Fire type.

Suicune: type Water.

Ho-Oh: Fire and Flying type.

Shimmering Pearl Legendary Exclusives

In Shimmering Pearl we can get the following 5 Exclusive Legendary Pokémon of this edition:

Palkia: Water and Dragon.

Articuno: Ice and Flying.

Zapdos: Electric and Flying.

Moltres: Fire and Flying.

Lugia: Psychic and Flying.

How to get all the exclusive Pokémon?

How can they get them all the exclusive Pokémon? This is a frequently asked question among newbie players in the franchise. Obviously, if you only buy one edition, you will not be able to get the exclusive Pokémon of the edition that you have not bought (Unless you buy it, something that is not very profitable for your pocket).

Fortunately, there are several ways complete the Pokdex and almost everyone knows how to do it by now.

The key is in share Pokémon with other trainers thanks to the title's online functions.

You will have to look for a friend or some kind soul who wants exchange with you the Pokémon you are missing.

or some kind soul who wants the Pokémon you are missing. You can also do the same from local communication.

Are there more differences between Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl?

You may still wonder if there are more differences between Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. The answer is no, the only difference between the two editions is the exclusive Pokémon they present. So you can rest easy, because the rest of the game’s characteristics, characters, and gym leaders they are the same in either of the two editions.

The history does not change and it is identical for both editions and functions and objects as well. In this remake they have been added some improvements and changes in certain playable options, such as the Pok clock, the use of MO, the underground caves or the Hansa Park, but as we say, the exclusives are the only difference between the versions.

Which edition is more worth buying?

Maybe you haven’t bought your edition of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Pokémon Shimmering Pearl yet and would like to know what it is. the one that is more profitable to acquire or the best of the two.

In terms of exclusive Pokémon, both editions are matched: They both have the same number of exclusives, even in their Legendaries.

The changes are tiny: In general, there is not one edition that stands out from the other, that would be unfair.

So if you don’t know which one to buy, don’t give the coconut too many laps and get the edition that you like me more. The game, in essence, is totally enjoyable whether you have bought one edition or another.