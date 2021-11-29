Emily Blunt turned down “Jungle Cruise” twice due to exhaustion until Dwayne Johnson sent her a voicemail.

Many of us struggle to maintain work-life balance. And it seems that movie stars also have to work hard not to burn out on a daily basis. Emily Blunt has an ultra-long list of recent movie credits, leading her to turn down a role in the recent Jungle cruise movie twice. That is to say in front of her potential co-star, Dwayne Johnson, sent her a voice message even though the two had never met. Find out more about this trade, why Blunt initially turned down the role, and what the original plans were for this movie.

Blunt turned down the role of “Jungle Cruise” twice

According to Hollywood Reporter, Johnson recorded a video to send to Blunt in 2017 to try to convince her to play Lily in the Jungle cruise film project with him, based on a ride of the same name at Disneyland. Johnson said that “I had always admired her as an actress. But also, when I saw her on talk shows, she had this personality that was effervescent, that was cool and very, very charming. ”

Johnson filmed this video because Blunt refused to read the script for the film. She had just shot several other movies and wanted to take a break. Even after Disney’s live-action studio director Sean Bailey sent her a letter, she still wasn’t interested. Disney decided to try another tactic to attract Blunt. Director Jame Collet-Serra flew to New York to deliver the script to Blunt at home. So Johnson wanted me to bring a video to try to charm her into it.

Johnson says: “I wanted to let you know through this video how important she was to this movie and how much I loved her in the movie… I never really heard from Emily again. He did not reply at all. Just make me a ghost. Blunt told him: “I thought the video was great. [I] I didn’t know you were going to be so sensitive. After reading the script, Blunt finally decided to play the role.

Blunt was exhausted from other recent roles

(From left to right): Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt promote their movie ‘Jungle Cruise’ | The Walt Disney Company / Image Group LA via Getty Images

Blunt was originally not interested in taking on another lead role due to his busy schedule. In that moment, she was done The return of Mary Poppins and A peaceful place back to front Jungle cruise started shooting. This role also marked the fourth time Blunt has played a role in a Disney movie. Disney produced The return of Mary Poppins, in the same way The Muppets and In the woods.

Disney scheduled Jungle cruise for a summer 2019 release. But after a series of delays, one of which was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it finally debuted on July 30, 2021. Since then Jungle cruise filmed, Blunt worked on other projects, including A quiet place II and Wild mountain thyme.

Jungle cruise it also features Edgar Ramírez. He worked with Blunt on the 2011 movie The girl on the train.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen could have played in another “Jungle Cruise” project

CinemaBlend reports that the original idea of Jungle cruise starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, who starred in the film Toy story the franchise.

This project ultimately failed. Johnson later explained in an interview that, “I think in the world of Hollywood, as you know, things unfold and there is an energy and a fervor behind it and then something happens and something happens.” You give up and leave. But also, everything is going as it should be and when it came to me, it was a complete rewrite of the first page.

After Johnson reworked the script, he ended up producing a highly regarded film. You can see Jungle cruise in theaters or with a subscription to Disney + now.

