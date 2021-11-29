Emily Blunt turned down “Jungle Cruise” twice due to exhaustion until Dwayne Johnson sent her a voicemail.

Many of us struggle to maintain work-life balance. And it seems that movie stars also have to work hard not to burn out on a daily basis. Emily Blunt has an ultra-long list of recent movie credits, leading her to turn down a role in the recent Jungle cruise movie twice. That is to say in front of her potential co-star, Dwayne Johnson, sent her a voice message even though the two had never met. Find out more about this trade, why Blunt initially turned down the role, and what the original plans were for this movie.

Blunt turned down the role of “Jungle Cruise” twice

According to Hollywood Reporter, Johnson recorded a video to send to Blunt in 2017 to try to convince her to play Lily in the Jungle cruise film project with him, based on a ride of the same name at Disneyland. Johnson said that “I had always admired her as an actress. But also, when I saw her on talk shows, she had this personality that was effervescent, that was cool and very, very charming. ”

