Elvis Crespo: “Reggaeton is congested” and other rhythms like merengue can take advantage of that

Elvis Crespo assures that, personally, he has never felt “the supposed” crisis of the meringue. However, he believes that very soon there will be a “movement”, a new generation of young performers of the Dominican rhythm, since as he observes reggaeton (urban music) is very “congested”.

The Puerto Rican merenguero, who in the 90s emerged as one of the great merengue stars, thanks to the arrangements he injected into it, confessed that there is a congestion of urban music and that young people will seek other rhythms to exhibit their art.

“I feel that very soon a movement will emerge, a new generation of merengue players that will drive the rhythm, because I see reggaeton very congested,” he told LISTÍN DIARIO.

The Puerto Rican musician believes that performers of tropical music, such as merengue, should step out of their comfort zone, be more creative and reinvent themselves.

+ More collaborations

Crespo is promoting his new album “Multitudes” which has a diversity of rhythms and with which he invites the artistic class of merenguera to dare to record more collaborations between them.

“That has been lacking for us merengueros, to support ourselves from that dynamic and to get together to record collaborations between us. We must copy these alliances as the urban ones have done and they have done very well. Merengueros should give each other more support ”, he suggested.

He recalled that one of his first collaborations was “To give you my life” with Milly Quezada, a song that was a success. He also recorded with Sergio Vargas “Señora Tambora”.

In this new album he sings along with Los Hermanos Rosario, José Alberto “El Canario”, RKM & Ken-Y, Manny Cruz, Alex Bueno, Gilberto Santa Rosa and Limi-T 21, among other artists.

+ Song author

Crespo, who is the author of more than 90% of the songs, has arrangements by the Dominican maestro Manuel Tejada, flirts with rhythms such as bachata, samba and salsa and urban merengue.

As a creator of letters, the 50-year-old artist said he feels more mature because thanks to the literature he reads, he allows him to use more content for his lyrics. “I took advantage of all the moments lived to express them in this work. But, more importantly, I have my great muse, who on many occasions is my wife, ”said Crespo.

It is a work that he had in the folder since 2020, but that the pandemic forced him to stop for a while and then he continued with the course of the project using new technologies that allowed the recording of the complete album.

+ From the album

Last Wednesday he premiered the song and video “Lluvia y samba”, which he recorded with Alex Bueno and Gilberto Santa Rosa. The song that is his own and that was inspired by the Brazilian series “Cosita linda”.

“I saw this series on Netflix and one rainy night I sat down to write the song inspired by the music and its content. Then I sent it to Manuel Tejada and I discussed the idea of ​​recording it with Alex Bueno, an artist I admire, and when he recorded his part we were so delighted that we decided to play the samba with my great friend Gilberto Santa Rosa “, Crespo recounted.

The merenguero also highlighted that although he experiments with other musical colors, the theme remains faithful to its tropical brand, danceable and with good lyrics.

With José Alberto “El Canario” Crespo dares with salsa with the song “Dame de Eso”. With Limi-T 21 in “Tiburona”, RKM & Ken-Y and Manny Cruz in “Imaginarme sin ti”. The urban merengue is sung together with Rafa Pabón in “Una Vaina”, Manny Manuel in “Lo Niego Todo” (original song by Joaquín Sabina), with Los Rosario “The roads of life” and with Bachata Heightz in “Aroma De Sofía ”, Song inspired by the perfume of the Colombian actress Sofía Vergara.

“Multitudes” counted on the collaboration for the arrangements of Manuel Tejada, Marlow Rosado, Robert Cora, Francisco Barbosa and Jerry García.

“Gently”. When Elvis Crespo came out in the 90s, he created a brand with songs, of his authorship such as “Píntame” and “Suavemente”, a success that brought potential to merengue and that today is a distinctive mark in tropical music. “I have realized that I have a brand that I have to keep.”

They all dance it. Remember that her merengue has been danced by the British millennial Dua Lipa or the veteran American actor Anthony Hopkins, who made viral videos enjoying Crespo. He adds that he is happy that young people follow him and that the new generation listens to his music and thinks it is a new song.

Promotion. The Puerto Rican merenguero will come to the country to promote his new album “Multitudes”. In this country he has many followers and memories. “The Dominican Republic is the most important place for merengue.”

In the last year, Crespo has released several singles including Imaginarme “Sin Ti”, “La Casa de Ramón”, “Fiesta Rica” and “La Foto se me erased”, which add up to 17 million views.