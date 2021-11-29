Elvis Crespo: “I am not an exceptional performer, I am unique”

The Puerto Rican artist Elvis Crespo has no qualms about admitting that “I am not an exceptional performer, I am a unique performer.” After this assertion he dispels any pretense by stating “I have always been clear that my voice is either hated or loved, but they listen to me”.

With that peculiar voice, which can be identified anywhere on earth, the merenguero has remained on the music scene for more than two decades and has infected crowds in different parts of the world. Crespo’s voice has never been silenced, since although he does not release songs, his hits “Suavemente” and “Píntame” are still being heard strongly.

That is why, under this concept, he launched his new tropical production “Multitudes”, under the Flash Music label. The name of the new musical project comes precisely from the times it has performed live and from the mergers that many DJs make worldwide with their hits. His music causes crowds to dance, for example, at an electronic rhythm event or in a stadium to the beat of the tambora.

With this album, Curly he bet on his merengue formula, along with the integration of other genres such as bachata, samba and salsa, but with the particularity of collaborating with colleagues he admires and with whom he had never agreed on a topic. His recent single “Rain and samba”, composition that he wrote after reading the classic “Don Quijote de La Mancha”, by Miguel de Cervantes, and that he recorded together with “El Caballero de la Salsa”, Gilberto Santa Rosa, and the Dominican Alex Well, it is a reflection of his desire to venture to other rhythms with other voices; to continue doing what he loves so much with the “talent that God gave me.”

“I start to compose from my diary, everyday life. Maribel (Vega) is my muse and inspiration for many of the lyrics. I started this album before the pandemic and obviously we stopped at the beginning and then we started adapting to a new way of working. All the collaborations on the album happen because I think about it since I started writing the song, or because I listen to some work by that artist and say ‘you have to do this song with me’ or out of admiration ”, explained the merenguero who is in Puerto Rico .

The singer denotes happiness and satisfaction when talking about his meeting with Gilberto Santa Rosa and Álex Bueno. For him, the experience of shooting the video in Miami was wonderful as he realized the dream of working with two colleagues that he admires and respects. The theme “Lluvia y samba” came up after watching the Brazilian series “Coisa Mais Linda”, from Netflix. In the middle of the series, one night when listening to the music of Brazil, he began to write it. Upon having it completed and humming it, he told his arrangers Roberto Cora and Manuel Tejada that the voice he had to go was that of his compatriot Santa Rosa, who -after the invitation- said “yes”. He still worked on the rhythms because he wanted to get out of the comfort zone.

“When I heard the voices of Álex Bueno and Gilberto Santa Rosa it was a wow! This you have to make a video and we did. I went back to dancing in choreography, which I hadn’t done for a long time, and the truth is that I’m very happy with the result, ”added the merenguero, who thanked both artists for their participation.

The same happened with the urban exponent Rafa Pabón, with whom he recorded the merengue “Una vaina”. Crespo listened to a song by Pabón, in which he merged merengue with urban rhythms, and he invited him, with the fortune that he accepted.

However, the surprise of the new album comes with him together with Manny Manuel. And is that This is the first musical collaboration of the two merengueros in more than 25 years. Despite being in the same genre and having similar careers, since both left musical groups to launch as soloists, neither had taken the step to finalize a collaboration.

The selection of the recorded theme is not the authorship of the merenguero, but of the Spanish singer-songwriter Joaquín Sabina and his hit “Lo niego todo”, lyrics that in turn reflect the lives of the merengueros, who have faced ups and downs in their respective careers .

“I was listening to a song by Joaquín Sabina in the pandemic, the song ‘I deny everything’ where you can see that Sabina talks about her biography. I listened to the lyrics and said to Robert (Cora) ‘I see Manny Manuel on this issue’. We have great chemistry in these moments of our lives and it is not that we did not have the past, it is that because of work we had not coincided. I have always been a fan of Manny because he even influenced my decision as he said Manny left Los Sabroso (from Merengue), stick around, took that energy and launched himself as a soloist. I did the same. I left Grupomanía at its best. The lyrics of the song have a depth that I said is with Manny that I have to do it. Manny loved it and recorded it when he was living in America. They are two very different voices and there are obvious contrasts ”, explained the artist about the musical union.

The production also includes other collaborations that the singer highlighted with equal emotion. With José Alberto “El Canario” recorded “Dame de eso”, with Limi-T 21 the song “Tiburona”, with RKM & Ken- Y and Manny Cruz in “Imaginarme sin ti”. The album includes the song of his authorship “Aroma de Sofía”, a number that he wrote inspired by the perfume of the actress Sofía Vergara. The song was recorded in a special presentation by the San Juan Film Score Orchestra. Meanwhile, Los Hermanos Rosario joined in the new mix of “Abracadabra”, among others.

With the new musical project, Crespo said that he considers himself an artist who has not stopped growing, that he is eager for curiosities and that “I am looking for a way to enrich myself.” That is why the composition takes over him in the process of expressing himself and developing professionally. The voice of “Tattoo” admitted that he is blessed to be an artist who composes inspired by everyday life and who enjoys the fortune of having in his catalog the hits “Suavemente”, “Your smile”, “Enamorada” and “Píntame” .

Parallel to the promotion of the album, the artist is working on his next production for 2022, dedicated exclusively to Christmas. In fact, these days he entered the recording studio in Puerto Rico to give the songs a voice. It would be the merenguero’s first Christmas album.

Longs for another child

On a personal level, the artist has lived a stable and quiet life for several years. His days with Génesis (9), the youngest of his children, take him and his wife Maribel Vega in constant agitation over the girl’s schedule, which includes school, acting classes and paso fino.

“I feel blessed to have met a woman like Maribel, who gave me direction and helped me recognize where I had to work. She is extremely spiritual and intelligent. She told me ‘you are a diamond in the rough to be polished’. As I reflect on it, I feel very calm and blessed at the stage I am in. My children are fine. They are all grown up and I am enjoying Genesis, which is the one that is getting the most out of me, ”said the father of five children and grandfather of two.

Do youWith that Genesis agenda there are no more children, then? I ask The new day.

“Well, look, I would like to have a male child with Maribel. I want to slow down (the music) and be calmer at home with a little boy taking him to the ball park. I have taken it gently, “he finished with a laugh.