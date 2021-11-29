Dwayne Johnson delves into ‘The Rescue

The 1 of TVE broadcasts tonight, at 10:05 p.m., a new pass of ‘The skyscraper’. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber in 2018, the film stars Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell, Pablo Schreiber, Roland Møller, Paul McGillion, Adrian Holmes, Noah Taylor, Kevin Rankin, McKenna Roberts, Byron Mann, Matt O’Leary, Tzi Ma, Chin Han, Hannah Quinlivan, Beatrice King, Kathy Wu, Venus Terzo, Vivian Full and Elfina Luk, among others.

Will Sawyer, a former leader of the FBI Hostage Rescue Team and a US Army war veteran, is now tasked with assessing the safety of skyscrapers. During a business trip in China, he finds himself framed in the burning of the tallest and safest building in the world. Chased and on the run, Will must find those who have set him up, clear his name and rescue his family, trapped inside the skyscraper & mldr; without succumbing to the flames.