Dune, Rebel and the Japanese series

This time I have three cannon shots for today. Please take note. It’s convenient.

Natsuzora

Attention Asian content fans: today is an important day for us. This afternoon, at 6:00 p.m., on El Once, a J-Drama (a Japanese soap opera) unbelievably good. Is named Natsuzora (Natsu’s sky) and it is the most fascinating thing in the world, because it is the story of the first woman to dedicate herself to animation in Japan.

Do you realize what I am telling you? First woman to dedicate herself to Japanese animation! Great contribution from the Japan Foundation that joins Doctor Heli, a highly recommended series on medical emergencies that for several weeks has been broadcast on Saturdays also on El Once. Bravo! Bravo! Very brave!

HBO MAX

I’m impressed. HBO Max promised its subscribers that it would put us at no extra cost, just a few days away, its best movie premieres and it continues to deliver. It was not a publicity stunt, it was not a strategy to offset the negative effects of the pandemic. It was true! And to the tests I refer: Dune.

Not long ago I had to struggle to find tickets in a cinema that is close to my house and I already have it in 4K on all my devices. In good vibes, yes we must appreciate these contributions and recognize the enormous effort that exists behind this, because I do not even want to imagine the negotiations with the cinemas, the issue of rights, the issue of translations and everything else. Go to the. Enjoy it. Appreciate it.

Star +

Sometimes I hate the times in which we live, because we have so many good things to see that we let fundamental content pass as happens with Rebel Star + from Combo +. Do you know what this is? The Erin Brockovich series. Yes the real world. Erin Brockovich from the Julia Roberts movie. Erin Brockovich from tv. Today, when the world is in urgent need of exciting proposals, motivating concepts and chingonas women, it hurts me that this title is not being discussed. Give him the benefit of the doubt.

alvaro.cueva@milenio.com