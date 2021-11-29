draw and numbers that fell on Sunday, November 28 from the National Lottery Draw 27882 and 8748

The Tris and the Chispazo of Sunday, November 28, of the National Lottery or Lotenal will be drawn during the day. These will be the draws Tris Clásico 27882 and Chispazo Clásico 8748. The results, numbers that fell and the winning combination will be in this note.

The results of the Tris and Chispazo of the National Lottery will be published at the end of the note once each draw ends. Find out all the details of the draw for Sunday, November 28.

In total there are five daily Tris draws in different time slots: Noon (1:00 p.m.), that of Three o’clock (15.00), Extra (17.00), from Seven o’clock (19.00) and Classic (20.50).

While for him Chispazo there are two daily draws. First, at 3:00 p.m. CDMX the draw for Las Tres takes place. Then, the Classic draw begins at 9:00 p.m.

+ CLICK HERE to see the raffles ONLINE (valid for Tris and Chispazo)

Once the draw is completed, each player will have the right to collect the prizes obtained up to the next 60 days. Those people who exceed the collection date will not be able to request the amount earned.

Tris National Lottery results: Lotenal draw 27867 and numbers that fell

Tris results: Noon winning numbers from the draw 27863 Sunday, November 28

This draw takes place from 1:00 p.m. The results and winning numbers can be controlled by doing CLICK HERE.

Tris results: winning numbers of Las 3 of the draw 27864 Sunday, November 28

This draw takes place from 3:00 p.m. The results and winning numbers can be controlled by doing CLICK HERE.

Tris results: winning numbers of the Extra draw 27865 Sunday, November 28

This draw takes place from 5:00 p.m. The results and winning numbers can be controlled by doing CLICK HERE.

Tris results: winning numbers of Las 7 of the draw 27866 Sunday, November 28

This draw takes place from 7:00 p.m. The results and winning numbers can be controlled by doing CLICK HERE.

Tris results: winning numbers of the Clásico draw 27867 Sunday, November 28

This draw takes place from 20.50 hours. The results and winning numbers can be controlled by doing CLICK HERE.

Chispazo National Lottery: results, winning numbers and draw 8748 Sunday, November 28

Chispazo results: Las Tres winning numbers and draw schedule 8747 Sunday, November 28

The Chispazo de Las Tres draw will begin at 3:00 p.m. CDMX. The results and winning numbers can be consulted by doing CLICK HERE.

Chispazo results: Classic winning numbers and draw schedule 8748 Sunday, November 28

The Chispazo Clásico draw will begin at 9:00 p.m. CDMX time. The results and winning numbers can be consulted by doing CLICK HERE.

Tris: how to play and how to bet National Lottery

Tris is one of the most popular draws in the country because you can decide how much you want to win by choosing the degree of difficulty and investment you want to play. If you played a direct of 5, choosing 5 numbers from 0 to 9, your prize could be up to 500 thousand pesos.

How to play and where to bet on the National Lottery Chispazo?

Chispazo is the easiest National Lottery game to win, you only have to match 5 numbers out of 28. There are two draws a day from Monday to Sunday, so you have two daily chances to be one of the lucky ones.

Chispazo: prizes and bag Sunday, November 28 | National Lottery | Lotenal

The prizes to be distributed from the last draw were a total of $ 1,103,586 mxn. The prizes are usually quite similar on each day.