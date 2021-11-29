Dollar price today November 29, peso ends bad streak

Today Monday, November 29, 2021, the dollar is trading at 21.6898 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 15 cents compared to the exchange rate on Friday (21.8335) to remain at 21.6758 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

After a series of 7 days of losses, today the Mexican peso closed with a gain of 15 cents in a more stable context after the uncertainties due to the new strain of COVID-19 and the reaction of the markets.

As investors in the foreign exchange markets sought a haven for their capital, emerging currencies were hit the hardest, such as the Mexican peso, which by then was trailing six sessions with no gains.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso turned out to be the second currency with the best profit on the day, but the correction is not enough to put it at the levels of a fortnight ago, both due to the health issue and due to internal conditions of the economy.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.6758- Sale: $ 21.6758

: Buy $ 21.6758- Sale: $ 21.6758 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

: Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22 Banamex : Buy: $ 21.01 – Sale: $ 22.21

: Buy: $ 21.01 – Sale: $ 22.21 Bancomer: Buy: $ 21.04 – Sale: $ 21.93

Buy: $ 21.04 – Sale: $ 21.93 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.55- Sale: $ 21.95

Buy: $ 20.55- Sale: $ 21.95 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 22.80

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 22.80 IXE: Buy: $ 20.55- Sale: $ 21.95

Buy: $ 20.55- Sale: $ 21.95 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 21.00 – Sale: $ 22.40

Buy: $ 21.00 – Sale: $ 22.40 Monex: Buy: $ 21.26 – Sale: $ 22.26

Buy: $ 21.26 – Sale: $ 22.26 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.65 – Sale: $ 21.63

Buy: $ 20.65 – Sale: $ 21.63 Inbursa: Buy: $ 21.30 – Sale: $ 22.30

Buy: $ 21.30 – Sale: $ 22.30 Santander: Buy: $ 20.73 – Sale: $ 22.29

Buy: $ 20.73 – Sale: $ 22.29 Exchange: Buy: $ 21.19 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 21.19 – Sale: $ 22.20 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 22.50

Regarding the bitcoin, at the moment it is at 58,282.9 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 24.48 pesos, for $ 28.86 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

