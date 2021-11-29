Dollar price today November 29, appreciating peso

Today, Monday, November 29, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21.7930 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at 21.8335 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with little change compared to the close of Friday, showing an appreciation of 0.27% or 5.9 cents, trading around 21.86 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a low of 21.6853 and a maximum of 21.9939 pesos per dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.83 – Sale: $ 21.83

HSBC : Buy: $ 21.26 – Sale: $ 21.99

Banamex : Buy: $ 21.82 – Sale: $ 22.53

Bancomer: Buy: $ 21.28 – Sale: $ 22.18

Banorte: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.20

Scotiabank: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 22.70

IXE: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.20

Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 21.00 – Sale: $ 22.40

Monex: Buy: $ 21.18 – Sale: $ 22.18

Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.95 – Sale: $ 21.93

Inbursa: Buy: $ 21.30 – Sale: $ 22.30

Santander: Buy: $ 20.96 – Sale: $ 22.53

Exchange: Buy: $ 21.41 – Sale: $ 22.43

Banregio: Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 22.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 57,218.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 24.53 pesos, for $ 28.96 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

