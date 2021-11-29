Dollar price today November 28, exchange rate

Today Sunday, November 28, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21.9175 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended the week at 21.8335 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.83 – Sale: $ 21.83

: Buy $ 21.83 – Sale: $ 21.83 HSBC : Buy: $ 21.06 – Sale: $ 21.99

: Buy: $ 21.06 – Sale: $ 21.99 Banamex : Buy: $ 21.24 – Sale: $ 22.46

: Buy: $ 21.24 – Sale: $ 22.46 Bancomer: Buy: $ 21.28 – Sale: $ 22.18

Buy: $ 21.28 – Sale: $ 22.18 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.20 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 22.70

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 22.70 IXE: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.20 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 21.00- Sale: $ 22.40

Buy: $ 21.00- Sale: $ 22.40 Monex: Buy: $ 21.18 – Sale: $ 22.18

Buy: $ 21.18 – Sale: $ 22.18 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 21.30 – Sale: $ 22.30

Buy: $ 21.30 – Sale: $ 22.30 Santander: Buy: $ 20.96 – Sale: $ 22.53

Buy: $ 20.96 – Sale: $ 22.53 Exchange: Buy: $ 21.41 – Sale: $ 22.43

Buy: $ 21.41 – Sale: $ 22.43 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 22.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 55,030.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 24.80 pesos, for $ 29.23 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

